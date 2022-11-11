Veterans are built with grit, what Americans really told Dems, GOP and more Fox News Opinion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

TUCKER CARLSON – Democracy is a faith-based system... but who could believe in this?… Continue reading…

READY FOR ANOTHER RON – Americans are ready to back another Ron in 2024 – DeSantis… Continue reading…

REP. BRIAN MAST – Our veterans are made of grit, honor and duty that last a lifetime… Continue reading…

HUNTER BIDEN INVESTIGATIONS – GOP could investigate Hunter Biden and reveal DC’s influence-peddling cottage industry… Continue reading…

GREG GUTFELD – The GOP must bring sanity back to government… Continue reading…

TAKEAWAYS FROM MIDTERMS – Here are three top takeaways from Tuesday's elections… Continue reading…

ANDY PUZDER – What midterm voting results tell us about the economy going forward… Continue reading…

ECONOMIC RECOVERY ON THE HORIZON – Republican victory in midterm elections the first step toward national economic turnaround… Continue reading…

MIKE POMPEO – This Veterans Day, let’s listen to what our veterans say is wrong with our woke military… Continue reading…

VIDEO OF THE DAY – Laura Ingraham exposes how media elites and Democrats are ‘blinded’ by their own radicalism… Watch now...

IT'S DeFUTURE – Ron DeSantis is the new Republican Party leader… Continue reading…

VETS STEPPING UP – Vietnam veterans step up to honor Medal of Honor recipient Michael Crescenz, my brother and theirs… Continue reading…

BIDEN'S BORDER CRISIS – Biden’s dangerous open border policies are record-breaking in all the wrong ways… Continue reading…

LET ME COUNT THE WAYS – Here are four ways Republicans can turn our country around by 2024… Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Florida on the Day After Check out all of our political cartoons...