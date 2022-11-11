Veterans are built with grit, what Americans really told Dems, GOP and more Fox News Opinion

Expand / Collapse search
Published

Tucker Carlson: Mechanics of our elections aren't working

Fox News host Tucker Carlson voices his concerns over uncounted ballots in Arizona and Nevada on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'

TUCKER CARLSON – Democracy is a faith-based system... but who could believe in this?… Continue reading…

READY FOR ANOTHER RON – Americans are ready to back another Ron in 2024 – DeSantis… Continue reading…

REP. BRIAN MAST – Our veterans are made of grit, honor and duty that last a lifetime… Continue reading… 

HUNTER BIDEN INVESTIGATIONS – GOP could investigate Hunter Biden and reveal DC’s influence-peddling cottage industry… Continue reading…

GREG GUTFELD – The GOP must bring sanity back to government… Continue reading…

TAKEAWAYS FROM MIDTERMS – Here are three top takeaways from Tuesday's elections… Continue reading…

ANDY PUZDER – What midterm voting results tell us about the economy going forward… Continue reading…

ECONOMIC RECOVERY ON THE HORIZON – Republican victory in midterm elections the first step toward national economic turnaround… Continue reading…

MIKE POMPEO – This Veterans Day, let’s listen to what our veterans say is wrong with our woke military…  Continue reading… 

VIDEO OF THE DAY – Laura Ingraham exposes how media elites and Democrats are ‘blinded’ by their own radicalism… Watch now...

Dems don’t admit their policies fail: Laura Ingraham Video

IT'S DeFUTURE – Ron DeSantis is the new Republican Party leader Continue reading… 

VETS STEPPING UP – Vietnam veterans step up to honor Medal of Honor recipient Michael Crescenz, my brother and theirs… Continue reading… 

BIDEN'S BORDER CRISIS – Biden’s dangerous open border policies are record-breaking in all the wrong ways… Continue reading…

LET ME COUNT THE WAYS – Here are four ways Republicans can turn our country around by 2024… Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Florida on the Day After Check out all of our political cartoons...

