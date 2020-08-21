Tucker compares Biden nomination to the 'last kid picked for kickball' becoming 'captain of the team'

Tucker Carlson opened Friday night's edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" by reacting to the moment Joe Biden formally accepted the Democratic nomination at the party's virtual convention.

"A year ago, virtually no one would've predicted this moment," the host said. "For most of the long primary season, he floundered near the bottom of a crowded field. He got so few votes in New Hampshire, he didn't bother with the concession speech. He tried to pretend it never happened.

"In the end, he won anyway: the last kid picked for kickball wound up captain of the team. Whatever you think of him, that's an undeniable achievement."

Part of Biden's appeal, Carlson posited, is as a comforting persona who can attract voters, even if the rest of the party has left him behind.

DEMOCRATS ADOPT PARTY PLATFORM AT DNC AMID SOME PROGRESSIVE DISCONTENT

"'In a time of chaos and shouting, it might be comforting to be led by a man who talks about record players and wears slippers with socks attached.' That's the actual message, the subtext of the Biden campaign," Carlson went on. "No one in the Democratic Party will say it aloud, no one ever will, but his handlers understand that his punchiness could be his biggest asset. Because he's so obviously ineffective, he's harmless. Because he is passive, you assume he's well-meaning. You wouldn't put him in charge of your dinner reservation but on the other hand, he's not going to send you to an internment camp."

Those qualities, the host said, are why the Democrats are better off with Biden as their nominee than the likes of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., or former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-Texas.

"Their plans are too obvious, Joe Biden has no plan ... The most radical mass political movement in American history has found a frontman who seems like he should be feeding pigeons. Democrats are happy about that."

TUCKER REVEALS THE DNC PARTY LEADERS DON'T WANT YOU TO SEE

Shifting gears, Carlson claied Biden's call for "an American moment" and "an American leader who represents everyone" was jarringly out of step with the tenor of the rest of the convention, which he described as "an orgy of grievance-mongering" that extended to the Wednesday night address by vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

"Attacking the country you are trying to lead is a radical move and it's not a good way to win a majority but this message wasn't aimed at the majority, they would rather you didn't hear it," Carlson said. "That's why they trotted out Joe Biden. The job of the president is to represent all of us, not just our base. Everyone is for that, and yet virtually every word of the convention other than Biden's speech was aimed directly at the left base, the coalition of the miserable that is the engine of the Democratic Party."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Carlson then played a clip of onetime Republican strategist and occasional "The View" host Ana Navarro, who told CNN the morning after Harris spoke that her appearance with fellow analyst David Axelrod was "the first time she's seen a white man in eight hours, other than Joe Biden" and that her "little melanated, cynical heart -- my immigrant, melanated, woman heart -- felt so full."

"If you ever catch yourself feeling thrilled that you don't have to see certain racial groups, if you find people who look different from you that horrifying, then you can be certain that you are indeed a racist, nasty one too, [which is] exactly the sort of person the Democratic National Convention was aimed at."