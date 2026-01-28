The most unique thing Trump could do with stolen money recovered from blue states

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Several recent news stories inspired me to think of a way to help the neediest in our nation. Most especially those being ripped off in our "blue" states.

The first story deals with the tens of billions of taxpayer dollars stolen by organized fraud rings in Minnesota, California, New York and in a number of other "blue" states. Some estimates range well over $100 billion. Literally, the equivalent of the Gross National Product of many nations of earth being stolen from the American people.

The next story deals with the ever-growing controversy involving far-left Minnesota Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar’s personal wealth. For years, many have wondered if Omar legally entered the United States and what her legal status is at the moment. But in addition to that mystery comes one news story after the other, seeming to document the fact that the personal wealth of her and her husband has skyrocketed of late. Inquiring minds want to know "how?"

Just one year ago, the congresswoman’s required federal financial disclosure form listed two assets at a combined maximum of approximately $51,000. Now, those two assets are listed at a combined maximum of approximately $30 million. Other than stock tips from former Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, what is Omar’s secret? Or, what is she hiding?

Last, was a recent very telling report from Fareed Zakaria on CNN stating in part: "If America has an affordability crisis, it tends to be in places Democrats govern, like New York, Illinois and California, which all feature high taxes, soaring housing costs and stagnant outcomes in basic areas like education and infrastructure…" Always a bit shocking when CNN and the greater left admit to destructive policies pushed by the left, but truly welcome and much needed in this case.

CNN via Zakaria said the quiet part out loud. That being that in reality, it is the poorest and most disadvantaged in these Democrat-controlled "blue" states who pay the highest price – quite literally – for the ideological incompetence offered up by the far left in those states. Men, women and children who have long been taken for granted by the left.

But, from such Democrat-manufactured chaos and misery, could come a great deal of clarity and … increased "affordability" for the poorest in those beleaguered states. As the Trump administration continues to successfully claw back billions in stolen taxpayer money from those "blue" states, I suggest it establish a "lottery" for the poorest and most disadvantaged legal citizens in those states.

Once established, every single day, pick a name from the barrel and award that person $10,000. As one who grew up homeless as a child, I can assure you that such an amount is life changing for those without.

Such a lottery would have four immediate benefits. First, it would capture the news cycle and spread like wildfire. Next, it would awaken millions in these "blue" states – and tens of millions more across the country — to the fraud perpetrated upon them while cementing in their minds who just created the lottery to help them.

Next, it would demonstrate desperately needed and wanted accountability for such theft taking place. And last, it would create hope in those who have felt neglected and abandoned for decades.

For those decades, far-left criminal gangs — often aided and abetted by far-left politicians — have successfully stolen billions of dollars from the American people. Now that the Trump administration has exposed this theft, flip the script against those who created and abetted these schemes by helping those most hurt by the crimes. The "Hunger Games" created by the left become the "Feeding Games" for those without.

I can assure you millions of Americans will sign up for such a needed — and eye-opening — lottery.