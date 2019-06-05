Tucker Carlson: Power in the Democratic Party has shifted upstarts like AOC - and Biden is trying to mimic her

Officially, the Democratic Party is led by people old enough to remember the Korean War, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi. But in reality, power has shifted. The real leaders of the party today are young pioneers, radicals like Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. They're the ones who determine the agenda in the party.

For example, six months ago, nobody had ever heard of the Green New Deal. And now Joe Biden feels obligated to mimic it. On Tuesday, Biden revealed his own climate plan.

Like the Green New Deal, it would put the entire American economy in the hands of the Democratic Party. It would cost, Biden says, about $6.7 trillion. How much is that? Well, it's equal to two full years of the entire federal budget.

In his video unveiling his climate plan, Biden says we must give Democrats this power immediately, or else the entire planet will become uninhabitable.

"Science tells us that how we act or fail to act in the next 12 years will determine the very livability of our planet," he said. "So today, I'm announcing my plan for Clean Energy Revolution. It outlines what we have to do to meet this challenge head-on and how we're going to get there. We're going to invest $1.7 trillion in security in our future so that by 2050, the United States will be 100 percent clean energy economy with net zero emissions."

"Just 12 years to act or the planet becomes uninhabitable." Who thinks of these lines? Actually, we think we know. It sounds familiar.

Maybe it's because Biden took that line directly from the young pioneer herself.

"The world is going to end in 12 years if we don't address climate change," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., famously said. "Like, this is the war -- this is our World War II."

"Like, this is our World War II." Actually, Biden borrowed more than just that line. The Daily Caller News Foundation discovered at least five instances in which Joe Biden's climate plan quotes left wing organizations either verbatim or very closely. None of them are cited, no quotation marks.

And that's another benefit of climate alarmism. Not only do you get to seize absolute power over the country and its economy, you also get to ignore federal copyright laws. There isn't time.

Adapted from Tucker Carlson's monologue on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on June 4, 2019.