TUCKER CARLSON: Hospitals are mutilating children, and one day we'll look back in shame, horror

For thousands of years, clinical trials have been the center of medicine and the idea is very simple. Before you operate on someone or inject people with some new drug, you run trials first to make certain that what you're doing will help the patient more than it hurts the patient. This is not a new idea.

James Lind did it back in the 18th century with his famous scurvy trials. In fact, medical testing has been going on since at least biblical times because why wouldn't it? Daniel of Judah compared a vegetarian diet with the diet of the royal Babylonians over a 10-day period, so he had a control group, independent observers, the whole thing. It's not complicated, but it is essential. Throughout history, very few have questioned this practice because it makes obvious sense, but now they are.

Modern medicine seems to be abandoning the clinical trial. The FDA, for example, just authorized a COVID booster without even bothering to test it on people. They just gave it to a handful of mice and said we're ready to go. Why take the time to see if it actually works? Who cares if the drug lowers sperm counts or causes miscarriages or produces grotesque blood clots in otherwise healthy people?

The pharmaceutical companies can't be sued, so they're safe. They no longer have to care even about oversight. They sponsor the media companies that cover them. Big tech censors anyone who asks questions about what they do. Payment providers swoop in to shut down the businesses of anyone who dares to criticize Pfizer. That's happening.

The net effect is sad. Never has American medicine been more transparently a racket than it is right now. With the most basic ethical guidelines gone, completely ignored, you should not be surprised to learn that some hospitals have decided to monetize the mental anguish of children. Consider the University of California at San Francisco Hospital. Supposedly, it's one of the best in the world. UCSF, despite its august reputation, is not even trying to behave responsibly with children who been convinced by TikTok they should change their sex.

A new trend comes along propelled by social media. It didn't exist before at scale. Now it does. Rather than pausing and asking, What is this and how can we help the children? They blow right past it. UCSF Hospital's current guidance for treating so-called transgender youth is this. We got this right from their website, "As youth are transitioning at increasingly younger ages, genital surgery is being performed on a case-by-case basis more frequently in minors."

Genital surgery on children – his is a very big step. It's irreversible. So, you wonder, what is the medical basis for this? Well, a few sentences later, UCSF hospital admits that there is no medical basis. Instead, "In the absence of solid evidence, providers often must rely on the expert opinions of innovators and thought leaders in the field."

So, UCSF is conducting genital surgeries on minors based on "thought leaders in the field." What does that mean? Well, it means the Human Rights Campaign is in favor of it. It means activists are pushing it. It means there's no scientific data to justify it. This is horrifying. Why is this happening and how widespread is it? No one seems to be interested. Virtually alone in our media, Matt Walsh of The Daily Wire decided to find out the answers to those questions and in that search, he obtained this video. It's from 2018. The video shows a physician called Shayne Taylor from Vanderbilt University Medical Center, which, like UCSF, has a global reputation for excellence. In this video, Taylor explains that Vanderbilt performs gruesome sexual surgeries on children. Why? Because those surgeries make Vanderbilt money.

DR. SHAYNE TAYLOR: Some of our VUMC financial folks in August of, sorry, October of 2016 starting a couple of years ago, put down some costs of how much money we think these patients would bring in and this is only including top surgery, this isn’t including any bottom surgery, and um, it’s a lot of money. These surgeries make a lot of money. Um so, female to male chest reconstruction could bring in $40,000. A patient just on routine hormone treatment who I’m only seeing a few times a year can bring in several thousand dollars without requiring a lot of visits and labs. It actually makes money for the hospital.

Oh, it makes money. So, this huge new trend appears, again, driven not by medical research, but by social media, convincing children they can change their sex and Vanderbilt, rather than pausing and asking once again, "How do we help these children? What is this?" Decides, oh, there's money there. We're all in. Now, it's hard to believe that everyone at Vanderbilt Hospital could possibly be for this because it's completely irresponsible and wrong. So, what would happen if a physician at Vanderbilt, a conscientious objector, disagreed with mutilating children for profit? That's a key question.

Another doctor called Ellen Clayton explained what would happen. Again, this video we're about to show you has also been around since 2018, but no one in the media cared to look at it until Matt Walsh found it this week.

ELLEN CLAYTON: If you’re going to assert conscientious objections, you have to realize that that is problematic. You are doing something to another person and you’re not paying for the cost of your belief. I think that is...a real issue. But I just want you to take home that saying that you’re not going to do something because of your conscientious, because of your religious beliefs is not without consequences and it should not be without consequences and I just want to put that out there. We are given enormous, if you don’t want to do this kind of work, don’t work at Vanderbilt.

So, if you object to this, leave; you can't work at Vanderbilt. Vanderbilt clearly thought this through. Not everyone's going to be for this, so let's just make it really, really clear. If you're not fully on board with sexually mutilating children for non-medical reasons, on the basis of no medical evidence, then you just leave.

But that wasn't enough. They anticipated that this is so horrifying that some doctors might still step out of line. They might tell 16-year-olds that they have a psychological disorder or "this will pass or maybe stop watching so much TikTok" and "no, we're not going to mutilate your genitals or cut your breasts off, at least until you're an adult," but if they said that, that would of course, hurt the business model, so Vanderbilt recruited activists, trans activists, to bully physicians into submission.

COORDINATOR SHAWN REILLY: Trans Buddy provides trained peer advocates for transgender patients who are coming for doctor’s appointments or other healthcare-related services. Whether you’re looking for something that’s related to medical transition, such as hormone therapy, or something completely unrelated, like breaking an arm, or going to an ENT, we’re here to help support any transgender patients that come through our doors. Trans Buddy program is a one of a kind in the nation, and institutions are looking to Vanderbilt to replicate and expand programs like ours.

Oh, trans buddies – right. Enforcers, in other words. It's like having the Mafia standing over your shoulder while you're on the witness stand. Doctors should be, in fact have to be, allowed to give politically unbiased counsel to their patients without being intimidated, but the whole point of a trans buddy system is to prevent that. In one video from Vanderbilt, the trans buddies say they're on the lookout for doctors who don't use the right pronouns because that's "unsafe." Get in line or we’ll crush you.

Matt Walsh brought all of this to the surface just the other day and in response to it, rather than defend it or explain it, Vanderbilt University Medical Center took its entire website offline and no doubt at some point they'll be claiming it's unsafe for them, that the people who are shocked by what they're doing are actually the criminals here and that they're getting threatening phone calls. They're going to call the DOJ and anyone who comments on it is going to get a visit from the FBI. But the truth is, people who are horrified by this are not the bad actors. Vanderbilt is the bad actor. Vanderbilt has just admitted on camera to castrating children as young as 13-years-old. This is from Vanderbilt's psychiatry's YouTube page from 2020:

NARRATOR: We can provide gender-affirming hormones on an individual who is on a pubertal blocker, depending on whatever kind of blocker they’ve chosen, or we have discussed with them, or they can present to us at a later stage of puberty and then we provide the gender-affirming hormones. Previously, the Endocrine Society recommended to start these at age 16, but we all know that would be delayed puberty, right? 16-year-olds don’t start puberty. So, more recently, they did update that to say as early as 14 for compelling reasons. So, we have some individuals who have started gender affirming hormones at 13 or 14 to be more like their peers.

Has anyone at Vanderbilt Medical Center ever had a 14-year-old? And what sort of person would give a 14-year-old—Do you know what they're like? Have you lived with one before? Would chemically castrate a 14-year-old because he or she saw something on TikTok that suggested it's a good idea. This is lunacy, but the same YouTube page also confirms that Vanderbilt will happily perform double mastectomies on adolescent girls after they've drugged them because, you know, it's pretty lucrative, actually. Here's plastic surgeon Julian Winocour and Physician’s Assistant Shalyn Vanderbloemen:

SHALYN VANDERBLOEMEN: For any kind of top surgery, we do require one letter of well documented gender dysphoria by a licensed mental health provider. We ensure that the patient is capable of making fully informed decisions on their own, they’re the age of majority. However for a lot of our younger patients, again if they are 16 , 17 here at Vanderbilt if they have been on testosterone, have parental consent ,we’re able to do a lot of the top surgeries for those patients.

So again, this is a hospital filled with physicians and ethicists and other adults who ought to be stepping in to protect children from their worst impulses, from the latest fad, from their parents' neuroses, but they're not doing that because it's just too profitable to destroy the lives of kids. So, who should be the backstop against this? Who are the people who oversee this who really should be exercising adult wisdom here and restraint? Well, that would be, by definition, the Vanderbilt University Medical Center's board of directors, and we're going to name them now in the hope that these people will do something to stop these crimes before the lives of more children are destroyed.

The board members would include: Edith Carell Johnson; John F. Stein; Jeffrey R. Balser; Lucinda M. Baier; Daniel Diermeier; Sara J. Finley; John R. Ingram; Michael M. E. Johns; Samuel E. Lynch; Alexander C. Taylor; and Makeba Williams.

Let's hope these people—this is the board that oversees all of this —let's hope these people act immediately to stop this crime. But to be clear, it's not just Vanderbilt. We called UCLA Hospital today and they told us they'd be happy to mutilate our child. They just need a referral for insurance purposes, so did Weill Cornell Medicine. One of our producers, Sammy, called Cornell about getting breast implants for her 15-year-old son, who she said was "questioning his gender identity" – just questioning. Here's what they said in response:

CALLER: It’s regarding my son. He is questioning his gender identity and was interested in treatments.

WORKER: This would be for plastic surgery, Dr. Otterburn does perform top surgery if that’s what you are referring to.

CALLER: If they are a minor how do you get to that stage?

WORKER: Alright, so I can make you an appointment so you can come in for a consultation to have a discussion.

CALLER: It’s for my son, who is a minor. He can just come in or do I come with him, how does that work?

WORKER: How old is he?

CALLER: 15.

WORKER: 15, OK. I would come with him.

Breast implants for a 15-year-old boy? Yeah, I'd come with them, whatever. It's not just UCLA. The account Libs of TikTok, which The Washington Post is desperately trying to get scrubbed from the internet, recently recorded a similar call with Boston's Children's Hospital. Listen.

CHAYA RAICHIK, 'LIBS OF TIKTOK' CREATOR: I just want to know if you guys do service that age, you know, before obviously, before coming, you know, coming all the way for an in-person consult and going through all the paperwork and everything.

HOSPITAL WORKER: Oh, yeah. It depends. Each department is different. Some departments cut off at 18. How old is how old is your patient?

RAICHIK 16.

HOSPITAL WORKER: OK. Alright, so they're in the clear.

RAICHIK: So, they would do it for that age?

HOSPITAL WORKER: Yes.

RAICHIK: Okay, great. Is it a common procedure that you guys do for that age?

HOSPITAL WORKER: Yes. We have, um, all different type of age groups that comes in for that.

RAICHIK: For the gender, for the hysterectomy?

HOSPITAL WORKER: Yes, ma'am.

So, Boston Children's Hospital is now playing the victim here. Anyone who criticizes this as a threat and a danger and get DOJ involved. The Washington Post, New York Times jump on anyone who questions this is evil, but that, of course, is the opposite of the truth. The people doing this know that what they are doing is evil. They know perfectly well and that's why Vanderbilt took down its website after Matt Walsh reported on it. There is no scientific basis for any of this. It does not help children. It harms children. That is known. It's also obvious. Were you not a parent? Researchers in Stockholm studied the effects of transgender surgery over a period of 30 years. What did they find? Well, we'll tell you again.

"Persons with transsexualism after sex reassignment have considerably higher risks for mortality, suicidal behavior and psychiatric morbidity than the general population." 30-year study and it's not just one study. More than a thousand patients at the Tavistock Gender Clinic in the U.K. have just sued the clinic. They say they were pressured into life destroying treatments and that clinic is now being shut down. And that will happen in this country.

This is a fad and because there are no adults left, no one has put up a hand to say "slow down." But five years from now, we're going to look back on this, like a lot of things we've done recently, like destroying public art and statues and the COVID vaccine and so many other things that we've done without thinking about it, in an environment where no one's allowed to protest, we're going to look back in shame and horror.

Amy Tishelman is the lead author of the guidelines for the "World Professional Association for Transgender Health" and Tishelman just admitted that recommendations for gender-affirming hormones and surgeries were removed from the internet to eliminate a paper trail and avoid lawsuits when inevitably practitioners followed them. Watch.

AMY TISHELMAN: We were thinking, and it was scary for me, about the potential uses of the chapter for legal and insurance context. Again, what we didn't want to do was create a chapter that would make it more likely that practitioners would be sued because they weren't following exactly what we said.

This is completely wrong. They won't even defend it. They won't even answer simple questions about what it is and again, it's irreversible. Hospitals are mutilating children: Boston Children's Hospital, UCSF, Cornell, UCLA, Vanderbilt and other. And they should all stop immediately, no matter how much it hurts their business model, no matter how much it costs them.