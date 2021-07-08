Tucker Carlson: Government forced sterilization, what's keeping them from forcing vaccines?

We specialize in the obvious, so tonight we’d like to begin with the most obvious observation of all: force works. If you decide to make people do something — if you demand they do it and punish them if they don’t — generally they’ll do it. They’ll comply. They don’t really have a choice.

If you tell them they have to take a dose of experimental medicine, for example, otherwise they can’t have a job, and their kids can’t be educated, most of them will take it. And in fact, most of them have. According to the latest CDC data, 67% of all American adults have received the coronavirus vaccine so far. Sixty-seven percent. That’s a huge number in a country like this. Try to think of anything else that 67% of American adults have done recently.

For perspective, only about 24% of the country’s population voted for Joe Biden in November, and that was enough to make him president of the United States. So in some ways, the administration has done something amazing. Get the vaccine or else. That was their message. Most people did. But not everyone. There are still holdouts. These are not people who haven’t heard of the vaccine or can’t afford it, or can’t just find a dose. It’s free, it’s everywhere and the media never stop talking about it. Every news hour is a Pfizer commercial.

These are people who just don’t want to take it. Many of them have already recovered from COVID and have active antibodies. They don’t need the vaccine. Should people take medicine they don’t need? Apparently, they don’t think so.

Others may have religious objections. That used to be considered a valid reason, back when our leaders acknowledge God is more powerful than themselves. Still, others may have noticed the vaccine was developed very quickly — the first universal coronavirus vaccine ever — and still to this day has not received FDA approval. Maybe that gives them pause. Maybe there are other reasons, including the stunningly high death rate on the government’s vaccine harm database, or the reports of young people developing cardiac emergencies in response to the shot. Maybe all of the above. We don’t know, and actually, at this point, it doesn’t matter. The Biden administration is no longer accepting excuses.

On CNN this morning, the secretary of Health and Human Services, Xavier Becerra, not a doctor, a politician, announced he plans to make every last American take this drug. If you don’t take the shot, you’ll wind up on a government list.

BRIANNA KEILAR: I wonder if you can answer the criticism that it’s none of the government’s business knowing who has been vaccinated. What do you say?

XAVIER BECERRA: The federal government has spent trillions of dollars to keep Americans alive during this pandemic. So it is absolutely the government’s business. It is the taxpayer’s business. … We want to give people the freedom to choose but we hope they choose to live.

We want to give people the freedom to choose, unfortunately, we can’t. No more freedom for you. The Biden administration is no longer pro-choice. It’s an odd thing to say on many levels, but especially now. The pandemic is waning. Very clearly. Very few people in this country are dying from this virus at this point. It’s hardly a health emergency anymore. But Becerra isn’t arguing it is. Instead, he’s saying the government has spent so much money on the coronavirus, that the Biden administration has a right to go door-to-door to intimidate you into taking the vaccine and keep track of you if you don’t. The government paid, so you owe them that. If you disobey, you're choosing death.

Savor the reasoning here for a moment. It’s hard not to think we have reached a major new precedent. Something new is happening. As it happens, the federal government spends huge amounts of tax dollars fighting all sorts of diseases, not just COVID. There’s cancer, AIDS, tuberculosis, hepatitis, heart disease, diabetes, and many, many more. Each one of these illnesses its own kind of emergency. Each one kills a lot of people, in some cases far more than COVID has.

So, does the Biden Administration have a right, based on the money they spend fighting these diseases, to your medical information? Do they have a right to know your HIV status? Why not? Can HHS force you to take antibiotics for your TB? Xanax for your anxiety? Thorazine for your mania? And while we’re at it, why are we letting irresponsible, defective people reproduce? Vagrants, mental patients, even QAnon people, can all have children? Why’s that? Why aren’t we sterilizing them?

Sound crazy? It’s happened before, on a huge scale.

So, in response to the atrocities that have been committed in previous generations in the name of science and medicine, medical privacy, physical autonomy, the right to control the medicines you take — these were once the pillars of medical ethics. Officially. Or were. They no longer are. Tony Fauci thinks there merely a "political statement."

ANTHONY FAUCI: It`s easy to get, it`s free, and it`s readily available. So, you know, you`ve got to ask, what is the problem? Get over it. Get over this political statement. Just get over it.

Get over it. You don’t have a right to disagree.

This is a well-trod road we’re on, and it’s a scary one. We’ve seen this before, more than a century ago. In the early 1900s, officials in Boston decided to make an example of a Swedish-born pastor named Henning Jacobson.

Jacobson refused to take the government-mandated smallpox vaccine, and he had good reason for it. He'd already taken the vaccine in Sweden as a child, and nearly died because of it. Jacobson fought the mandate. He took his case to the Supreme Court, which, in the end, ruled against him. That was a brand new precedent, then, as now.

It didn't take long for the government to use its new authority to force other medical procedures on the American population. After the Jacobson decision, Virginia passed a law authorizing the involuntary sterilization of people the state deemed to be "feeble-minded," or mentally ill.

In a landmark decision, Supreme Court Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes, whom we revere most of the time, ruled that the same legal framework that justifies mandatory vaccination laws also permits the government to sterilize people against their will. He was explicit about the connection.

"The principle that sustains compulsory vaccination is broad enough to cover cutting the Fallopian tubes," Holmes wrote. By 1930, dozens of states were forcing women to undergo involuntary sterilization, and more than 60,000 American women were sterilized by the government against their will.

Things like that tend to happen when a distracted citizen population allows the government to dictate what medical procedures they get, what drugs they take. This is a well-known and horrifying chapter in American history, so you’d think the news media might point this out. But just the opposite. Just yesterday, the saddest of the CNN anchors begs the administration to make vaccines mandatory:

JOHN BERMAN: What about Kathleen Sebelius, former Secretary at HHS, because she talks about the idea that maybe the administration shouldn’t completely abandon the idea if not vaccine mandates at least encourage some businesses or public places to require them. She says, quote, "I'm trying to restrain myself, but I've kind of had it. You know, we're going to tiptoe around mandates. It's like, come on. I'm kind of over that. I want to make sure that people I deal with don't have it so I don't transmit it to my granddaughter." So why not encourage if not governments to mandate it then some businesses at least to require it?

The media demanding forced vaccinations. That shouldn’t surprise you. They’re not in the business to inform the public, they’re in the business for power. They couldn’t get jobs in finance, but this gives them a little swath. That’s literally why they have the jobs they do, and they love their new power.

What’s interesting is no other organized groups of sensible people who aren’t emotionally damaged like your average cable news anchor, none of them are saying anything either. Why not?

Veterans' groups, for example, have stayed silent as the Pentagon floats the idea of mandatory vaccinations for all soldiers. Now, there’s zero scientific evidence that this could be necessary for any health-related reason whatsoever, but they’re pushing forward.

In a briefing Tuesday, the Pentagon's top spokesperson said mandatory vaccinations for soldiers could be coming soon.

JOHN KIRBY: Military weighing mandatory vaccine after full FDA approval Tuesday briefing TRT: 10 KIRBY: Should the FDA approve it, then I am certain that Pentagon leadership will take a look at what our options are going forward, including the potential option of making it mandatory."

Have you seen this movie before? Yes, those of us who are older than 22 remember it well. The Pentagon has forced soldiers to take untested experimental vaccines before, it happened in Iraq. Troops there had to take the anthrax vaccine. What happened?

Many of those soldiers are eligible for disability benefits through the VA, because that vaccine caused serious long-term complications -- including infertility, lupus, paralysis, blindness, and neurological damage.

Those effects weren't obvious at first. They took years to surface. But on CNN, military analysts ignore that, and are instead begging for the Pentagon to force another drug on soldiers -- and if they don't comply, they should be arrested immediately.

STEVE WOODSMALL, U.S. AIR FORCE VETERAN: The president has the power to waive that and make those vaccines mandatory. He said in the past he was going to leave it up to the military. And as much as I respect President Biden, I think he's made a mistake in punting this one. I think he should show the leadership and just go ahead and waive the informed consent requirement and go ahead and make that mandatory just from a system standpoint. And then those who decide that they're not going to take it are literally in violation of a lawful order and then they can face consequence under the uniform code of military justice.

You can go to prison for not taking the vaccine. It’s funny, you invite someone like that on your show, he says something like that out loud, with a television camera in the room, you don’t pause and say ‘excuse me, that’s lunacy,’ no one says anything. Court Martials for anyone who refuses to take an experimental vaccine to stop a pandemic that has already ended.

What’s going on here? It’s so obviously unnecessary and vindictive that it makes you wonder what this is really about. At the very moment that the risk for young people dying from the coronavirus hits zero, they're telling us that soldiers should be arrested and go to jail if they don't get the vaccine. They're telling you that you'll end up in a government database if you don't comply, and that government agents will be showing up and knocking on your door. What's really going on?

This article is adapted from Tucker Carlson's opening commentary on the July 8, 2021, edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight."