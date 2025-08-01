Trump's massive tariff haul, America’s 250th anniversary, and more from Fox News Opinion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter.

HANNITY – Fox News host breaks down the Durham report declassified annex and what it suggests about the Trump-Russia collusion hoax. Continue watching…

HUGH HEWITT – President Trump and the United States’ massive tariff haul in his first six months back. Continue reading…

TEST OF RESOLVE – Trump can fix the UN’s Gaza failure and end Hamas’s stranglehold on aid. Continue reading…

CREAM OF THE CROP – 5 huge ways Trump can make civil service great again. Continue reading…

BUY NOW, PAY LATER – The worst thing for consumers since payday loans. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor unpacks the 'manly things' in Democrats' new marketing and the latest ad accused of promoting a certain 'gene pool'. Continue watching…

JONATHAN TURLEY – Democrats pulled the greatest political con job ever on Americans. It's finally unraveling. Continue reading…

LIBERTY AND UNITY – What America’s 250th anniversary asks of us today. Continue reading…

CRUSH 'EM – Liberal media tried to destroy Trump. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…