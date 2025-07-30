Trump can fix the UN’s Gaza failure and end Hamas’s stranglehold on aid

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Gaza is in freefall. Food is scarce, people are starving, and the very organizations designed to help in these situations, the United Nations and its sprawling web of aid partners, are collapsing under the weight of corruption, incompetence, and cowardice.

The numbers tell the story. Hundreds of UN aid trucks are sitting inside Gaza, fully loaded and going nowhere. But their aid delivery system is paralyzed – crippled by corruption, looting, and its own dangerous entanglements with Hamas. Food convoys routinely disappear into chaos or into the hands of Hamas militants. Distribution centers have been ransacked or sit empty. And the institutions charged with protecting the people have instead defaulted to protecting their relationships and reputations.

To make matters worse, much of the international media has become part of the problem. What once passed for journalism now often functions as a megaphone for Hamas propaganda – repeating their claims as fact, attacking independent aid efforts like the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) without evidence, and refusing to report credible allegations of collusion between aid agencies and terror operatives. The same outlets that downplay or ignore Hamas’s brutality are the first to reflexively blame Israel for every civilian death, regardless of context or fact. This has consequences. That distorted coverage, echoed by activists, academics, and even elected officials across the West, has emboldened Hamas to prolong the war, inflict deeper suffering on its own people, and reject every off-ramp. The aid system has rotted from within, driven not by performance or principle, but by politics and prejudice.

In the face of that decay, one group has done what the UN and its sprawling network of agencies have not: deliver aid to the people of Gaza without terrorists intervening to loot. In just a few months, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has delivered more than 95 million meals directly, securely, and without diversion. No middlemen, no corruption, no deals with Hamas, no politics. Just food, handed to the people who need it most.

And that’s exactly why Hamas is targeting them. GHF’s success exposes Hamas’s biggest vulnerability: its reliance on a broken system that keeps aid and control flowing through its hands. A model that proves Hamas isn’t needed is a threat to its power. So they’ve responded the only way they know how: with violence. GHF’s Gazan workers have been murdered. American veterans providing humanitarian security have been attacked, including in a recent grenade assault. Palestinian civilians have been executed by Hamas for simply cooperating with aid efforts. Others killed in a stampede incited by Hamas operatives at a GHF site. These aren’t isolated incidents, they’re part of a campaign to dismantle the only system in Gaza that’s delivering results. Because GHF shows what Hamas fears most: a functioning alternative that serves the people, not their terror. Successful delivery of nourishment to civilians in Gaza will break the back Hamas – no money and no ability to terrorize and extort will be the final nail in the coffin for Iran’s Gaza-based proxy.

Enough. The UN may be failing, but there is no one better to fix it than President Trump. Here’s how:

First, call out the UN’s failure clearly and publicly. Every time a UN truck is looted, every time aid goes missing, every time a convoy vanishes into Hamas hands, the international community turns a blind eye. That ends with President Trump. The UN’s reliance on the so-called "blue police," a Hamas front group, isn’t neutral. It’s enabling terror.

Second, use our leverage. The United States is the UN’s biggest funder. We don’t need to ask, we need to demand. Not one more dollar without conditions. Require full cooperation with groups like GHF who are actually delivering aid and demand independently verified results. If the UN won’t work with the only group getting food into Gaza at scale, then they’ve forfeited their credibility and the American taxpayers shouldn’t fund failure.

Third, reward results. GHF isn’t part of the old, bloated system and that’s why it’s working. It bypasses Hamas, it delivers at scale, it’s lean, disciplined, and driven by mission, not politics. That’s what effectiveness looks like in a war zone. We should be scaling this model so it can actually succeed, not allowing the UN and Hamas to gang up on it just as it is yielding results.

President Trump has always understood something Washington forgets: bureaucracy doesn’t solve crises, bold leadership does. The system in Gaza is broken. GHF is fixing it. But they can’t do it alone. They need backup. And the United States, under President Trump’s leadership, can give it to them.

This is a test of resolve. Hamas thrives when the world tolerates failure. The UN has shown it won’t change unless forced. Trump knows how to force change. Now is the time to act.

Feeding starving people shouldn’t be political. But failing to do so is a choice. Let’s make the right one.