Gutfeld on the Democrats’ desire to name and shame Trump supporters

As the media and Democrats preach healing, their loudest voices are planning something else. They call it accountability, but it’s actually retribution.

Two weeks ago I described how former Clinton administration labor secretary Robert Reich got the ball rolling, suggesting that the left name and shame anyone connected to Trump. The bearded Bozo exposed the sinister underbelly of the so-called tolerant left, salivating at the chance for revenge.

Then there's Hari Sevugan, a former spokesman for President Barack Obama, who touted the Trump accountability project, which vows to keep anyone Trump employed from getting work. Their motto: “Remember what they did.”

AOC, OTHERS PUSHING FOR APPARENT BLACKLIST OF PEOPLE WHO WORKED WITH TRUMP

Others have joined the vengeful mob. MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes jumped in. So did the Philadelphia Inquirer and The Nation magazine. And the always delightful Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, D-N.Y.

And before the election, Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin said this of people who she described as President Trump’s enablers: “Shunning, shaming these people is a statement of moral indignation that these people are not fit for polite society.… It’s not only that Trump has to lose, but that all his enablers have to lose. We have to collectively, in essence, burn down the Republican Party. We have to level them because if there are survivors, if there are people who weather this storm, they will do it again.”

She’s gross. No wonder Trump voters were shy around the media's nosy pollsters

The side of peace wants to tear you to pieces. It's never been about compromise. Unless it’s replacing it.

I just wish they'd wear brown shirts so we'd recognize them. But this ain’t new. It began years before this election: shutting down speakers, banning people from media platforms, cancel culture. The delusional woke-ism that energizes the mob in the streets, in politics and in media.

People losing jobs and businesses. Criminals burning buildings. So why not a witch hunt? It fits.

Imagine the reverse: After a Trump win, his fans vow to create a MAGA inquisition! You can't imagine it, because we're normal. We see people before we see power.

And this is all about power. For us, power is just a controlled substance. But for the left, once they get a whiff, they freebase the whole stash. Then in their feverish high, they get the munchies. Sorry, you're the meal.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on “The Five” on Nov. 10, 2020.

