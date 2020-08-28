Deroy Murdock: Trump and racism – Republican Convention's answer to this big lie

The chief victim of this week’s Republican National Convention is the Democrat Big Lie that President Donald J. Trump is a minority- and immigrant-hating racist and xenophobe. A parade of speakers of color and Americans with foreign accents turned this slander into a smoking, smoldering ruin.

“It is an honor to be with you as a proud Republican and supporter of Donald J. Trump,” said Kentucky’s charismatic attorney general, Daniel Cameron, 34. “I also think about Joe Biden, who says, ‘If you aren’t voting for me, you ain’t Black.’ Who argued that Republicans would put us ‘back in chains.’ Who says there is no diversity of thought in the Black community. Mr. Vice President, look at me. I am Black. We are not all the same, sir. I am not in chains. My mind is my own. And you can’t tell me how to vote because of the color of my skin.”

“I know what racism looks like. I’ve seen it first hand. In America, it has no resemblance to President Trump,” said NFL veteran Jack Brewer, a black man and lifelong Democrat. “I’m fed up with the way he’s portrayed in the media, who refuse to acknowledge what he has actually done for the Black community.”

So what has President Trump done for Blacks?

Before the China virus capsized everything, Trumponomics delivered Blacks and Hispanics the lowest unemployment rates in American history.

Thanks to the Trump/GOP Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, $75 billion in private investment have poured into 8,700 Opportunity Zones. They are invigorating low-income, chiefly minority communities.

President Trump’s First Step Act criminal-justice reform has freed from mass incarceration some 3,100 largely Black, nonviolent inmates, many of them imprisoned for low-level drug crimes under legislation sponsored by then-Sen. Joe Biden.

President Trump has secured long-term funds, summer-school Pell Grant access, debt forgiveness, and much more for America’s 101 Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

President Trump has increased school-choice options and funded the Washington, D.C. Opportunity Scholarship Program, mainly benefitting Blacks.

As America’s most pro-life president ever, Trump has made it easier for unborn Black babies to be delivered rather than aborted, as were an estimated 327,682 in 2017.

But Blacks are not the only people of color to gain from President Trump’s public policies.

“We, for years, fought congressional battles with past congressmen and senators, that were part of a broken system that ignored us. That is, until President Trump took office,” Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer said from Ship Rock, N.M. “President Trump delivered the largest financial funding package ever to Indian country. The $8 billion in CARE Act funding to Indian country was a great start in alleviating the devastating effects that the COVID-19 pandemic has inflicted on our Indian tribes.”

“Whenever we meet with President Trump, he has always made it a priority to repair the relationship with our federal family,” Lizer added. “Recently, President Trump signed the first-ever presidential proclamation, officially recognizing, missing and murdered American Indians and Alaska natives. He established a taskforce called Operation Lady Justice, to address the problem. The president also provided $273 million to improve public safety and support victims of crime in the Native American community. As a result, a cold-case office was recently opened on the Gila River Indian community.”

It would have cost President Trump nothing to look past the American Indians, as Washington largely has done, save for President Ronald Reagan’s signature on the Indian Gaming Act of 1988, which freed tribes to open casinos.

“I may be Cuban born, but I am 100 percent American,” said former immigrant Maximo Alvarez. “If I gave away everything I have today, it would not equal 1 percent of what I was given when I came to this great country of ours: The gift of freedom.” Alvarez added: “I choose President Trump because I choose America.”

President Trump and Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf on Tuesday swore into citizenship five individuals from Bolivia, Ghana, India, Lebanon and Sudan. Some wore colorful, traditional garments reflecting their diverse backgrounds. These legal immigrants became Americans inside the White House, to the president’s applause.

“America rejoices as we welcome five absolutely incredible new members into our great American family,” Trump said. “You followed the rules, you obeyed the laws, you learned your history, embraced our values and proved yourselves to be men and women of the highest integrity,” the president continued. “You’ve earned the most prized, treasured, cherished and priceless possession anywhere in the world. It’s called American citizenship.”

This ceremony starkly contrasted President Trump’s embrace of legal immigrants and his justified hostility toward illegal aliens who break into America, against the law and without permission. So far, 275 miles of southern border wall already have reduced such illegal breaches by 67.3 percent, January to July 2020 versus 2019, and forged in steel one of President Trump’s signature campaign promises.

Democrats did not appreciate Republicans showcasing people whom liberals have considered their personal property. When the Right went high, the Left went low.

Recalling all that his grandfather had witnessed, Sen. Tim Scott, R–S.C., marveled: “Our family went from cotton to Congress in one lifetime.” Equally pro-Trump state Rep. Vernon Jones, D-Ga., complained, “The Democratic Party does not want Black people to leave the mental plantation they’ve had us on for decades.”

Twitter quickly exploded with some 6,000 posts referring to these Black elected officials as “Uncle Toms.” One revolting Twitter user exploded: “If you were a slave trying to escape slavery these are the two people that [sic] will rat you out to the slave owner.”

On Tuesday night, Slovenian-born first lady Melania Trump explained: “I studied for the test in 2006 and became an American citizen… It is still one of the proudest moments in my life, because with hard work and determination I was able to achieve my own American dream.”

“Get that illegal alien off the stage!” demanded the deeply bigoted entertainer Bette Midler. She added via Twitter: “Oh, God. She still can’t speak English.”

From Bette Midler to Joe Biden, it’s no surprise that Democrats are so grumpy. The GOP’s well-produced, energetic, optimistic convention outclassed the Democrats’ rickety, sad, lugubrious Zoom call. The Republican rainbow of speakers and the Democrats’ bigoted backlash against them have left the Left’s fiercest, ugliest gun hopelessly jammed.

Meanwhile, Rasmussen’s July survey of likely voters found President Trump’s job approval among blacks at 36 percent. If just half of them vote for Trump, it’s bedtime for Biden.

Bucknell University’s Michael Malarkey contributed research to this opinion piece.