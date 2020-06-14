Michael Goodwin: Trump and Hillary – Finally, something in common and it's not good news for him

Trump Land is not a happy place. With the nation deeply unsettled and polls headed south, the first shots are being fired in a Republican shootout in a lifeboat.

There’s a move afoot to boot the campaign manager, as insiders tell The Post’s Ebony Bowden that Brad Parscale is not up to the job. “There’s no strategy, there’s no messaging,” one complained.

Critics cite Parscale’s inexperience and his habit of living extra large, complete with a $2.4 million beachfront mansion in Florida, a $400,000 boat and a Ferrari.

Some point to the ballooning staff and compare it to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 hidebound campaign, which couldn’t get out of its own way and refused to try to win working-class voters.

If anything can get Trump’s attention, saying his team is like Clinton’s should do it. But it’s also true the gripers are dancing around the elephant in the room.

Ultimately, managers and staff don’t win or lose campaigns. Candidates do. And that includes the incumbent president.

