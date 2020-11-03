Jimmy Failla: Trump is my choice but if Biden wins, he has my full support -- here's why

Donald Trump is my choice for president going away but if former Vice President Joe Biden’s third shot at the White House proves to be the charm he has my full support.

It doesn’t get said enough in an age of weapons-grade partisanship but I root for every president and so should you because as they go we go.

Think of it like sports.

Growing up as a Yankees fan I absolutely hated Roger Clemens because he pitched for the arch-rival Boston Red Sox. But when the Yanks traded for Clemens in 1999 I didn’t quit my favorite team, I rooted for my not so favorite pitcher because he was on our side.

DONALD TRUMP: REELECT ME AND I WILL CONTINUE TO DELIVER SAFETY, PROSPERITY AND OPPORTUNITY FOR ALL AMERICANS

Looking back I’m glad I did because Clemens gave the Bronx Bombers a real shot in the arm, perhaps in more ways than one. Looking forward, when it comes to countries, America is my Yankees.

I won’t quit this team if we make a trade I don’t like on Election Day, and to be clear, neither are any of the celebrities threatening to skip town so let's end this charade once and for all.

No matter who’s on the mound next year we should all be rooting hard for him or even her, should Biden get pulled for a 25th Amendment relief pitcher after calling the President “George” one time too many.

JOE BIDEN: I WANT YOUR VOTE TO BECOME YOUR NEXT PRESIDENT — HERE’S WHAT I WILL DO FOR YOU AND OUR NATION

That's why my vote isn’t really for Trump or Biden, it's for YOU, the person who understands how lucky we are to live here and recognizes the need to start putting country ahead of party.

We need more of you if we're ever going to end to this national "Real Housewives" brawl we've been engaged in for the past four years on social media.

So as we head to the polls, my message is this:

I don’t care if you vote Republican or Democrat. Even if you vote for the Libertarian candidate or someone the country takes more seriously, like Kanye. But if your party takes the loss on Election Day, or whatever day they get done counting the vote, don't be one of the people who wants to hold the country hostage until you get your way.

Be the person who realizes America is the greatest source of good the world has ever known.

Be the person who recognizes that for all of the shamelessly divisive terms like “systemic-bias,” there has never been a more tolerant and inclusive time to be here than right now, so why not build on that?

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., pointed out as much as the Republican National Convention when he described America as a place where his family could go from “cotton to Congress in one lifetime” because of just how far we’ve evolved on race.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

Scott is telling the truth. We're not perfect but we're never going to get there if we can't acknowledge how much progress we made to get here.

So to be clear, I am all in on President Trump. I think he's better on the economy by a mile. I think he's far better equipped to stand up to China and the Big Tech Oligarchs who threaten our free speech rights at every turn. And at a time when we're so rightfully focused on racial equality, I love that he's given Historically Black Colleges and Universities their highest recurring endowment ever, to the tune of $255 million dollars per year.

I'm also a YUGE fan of the $75 billion dollars in opportunity zones he created for low-income communities and I absolutely love that he signed a First Step Prison Reform Act that's freed over 200,000 non-violent black offenders. And yes, I think it's great that he cut taxes to 80% of Americans, with the highest gains being felt by minorities and women.

If Trump could do all of this while under relentless attack by half the country and the whole media, imagine how well he might do if we ever played team ball behind him?

The truth is, we may never get to find out and in a way that’s fine because, in the end, this election is not about Trump or Biden it’s about our favorite team, America.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

So whoever pitches next I'm imploring you to lay down your social media arms and support them with all you've got.

Because if the past four years have taught us anything, it’s that America doesn’t need more Republicans or more Democrats, it needs less haters.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM JIMMY FAILLA