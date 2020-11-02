EMILY'S List President Schriock: Why I voted for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris – and I hope you do, too

I’ve been a voter for almost 30 years, and I’ve worked in politics for more than 20.

During my time at EMILY’s List, I’ve called, counseled and campaigned for hundreds of phenomenal women candidates, so I know what a good candidate looks like. A few key qualities set the best candidates apart – their grasp of the issues and concerns of voters, a capacity to meet the moment and an ability to assemble the right team.

For all of these reasons, I voted early for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

The number of COVID cases in America is well into the millions and the number of dead is now well over 220,000. The number has gotten so high, it’s hard to comprehend.

We run the risk of becoming numb to that tragedy, but we must remember those are 220,000 families who have lost a mother, father, sister or brother. Among those 220,000 souls were breadwinners, teachers, soccer coaches, pastors and members of the biggest cheer section some kids will never hear again.

They were all our people and now they’re gone.

Joe Biden knows the true impact of loss. And he knows that as a result of this virus access to affordable health care has got to be at the top of his list.

He knows that this country is going to have to climb out of economic hardships that it hasn’t seen in generations. He knows that the rights of women, Black and Brown people and members of the LGBTQ community must be addressed and protected.

Joe knows the issues and the weight that those decisions will have on the country.

We’ve seen it throughout history; a president’s ability to meet the moment. President Obama’s response after the Mother Emanuel AME mass shooting comes to mind. It’s the moment when the event becomes bigger than the man, and people stop caring about whether or not they voted for the sitting president. It’s the time when they only care that their leader understands and has come to help.

Time and time again, when situations have risen in which humanity was required, President Donald Trump failed.

When he knew how deadly COVID was, he chose to lie to the American people. As the numbers of dead Americans began to rise, he ignored it and denied the science. When his rhetoric was deemed violent, he turned up the heat. Former first lady Michelle Obama said it best.

“Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country. He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head. He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us. It is what it is.”

In contrast, a Biden-Harris ticket brings with it the values and diversity of America. Joe Biden chose the best person for the job, and he could not have found a better partner than Senator Kamala Harris.

I’ll admit, as president of the largest resource for women in politics, I had hoped that one of the phenomenal women senators would claim the presidential nomination. And when that didn’t happen, I went right to work lobbying for a woman as his running mate.

On August 11, when former Vice President Biden announced his choice, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., I was absolutely thrilled.

The pure joy and enthusiasm that she brings to the campaign, in addition to her experience, qualifications as a former district attorney, attorney general and everything she has gained from her time in the Senate makes her perfect for this job.

Sen. Harris is no stranger to being a groundbreaking candidate. As the third woman, first African American and first South Asian American candidate for vice president, the coalition that she brings has only been an asset to the campaign.

I know that we are better than what we’ve seen in the White House for the last four years. But this election is not just about Donald Trump. It’s also about the strength of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

As a Democrat, I’m proud to support my party’s amazing ticket for president. But I don’t support them just because they’re Democrats. As Joe Biden often notes, he is running as a proud Democrat, but if elected, he will be the president of the entire country.

I know that he and Kamala Harris are ready to take on the huge challenges this country faces, and I know that they will work to bring us together to face these issues together.

I hope you’ll join me in supporting them.

