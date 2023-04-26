Here's what my tour around America taught me about the weird, woke and wicked

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

I’ve been on a cross country book tour for the last five months speaking with families and children across America at public libraries sharing my beliefs about faith, family and country.

You may already know that drag queens have been cross-dressing for children and appearing in many of our nation’s public libraries for years. And, you may have heard that I’ve been visiting these same public libraries—those that are willing to host me—and other venues doing my own story hour together with Brave Books. Families have been pouring into my events by the hundreds, even the thousands.

When I speak to these people, I share the timeless value of biblical wisdom and the "Fruit of the Spirit" with children and their parents. I warm the room, shine the light by reading stories to spellbound audiences from my new book, "As You Grow."

After I conclude my remarks, panicked parents often crowd around, pressing me with hard questions. They are pleading; they earnestly long for a return to wholesome, God-honoring, pro-American values.

KIRK CAMERON GREETED BY OVERFLOW NEW YORK LIBRARY CROWD FOR MESSAGE OF FAITH, FAMILY, COUNTRY

These people want to know:

* "Why is there a seemingly sudden increase in pedophiles, sexual deviants? Why do we have so many amoral—or plainly immoral—educators, school administrators, school boards, politicians, community leaders, and even judges, hell-bent on advancing the sexualization of our innocent children, and pushing perversion into the hearts and minds of the most impressionable among us?

*Why are too many of these leaders hiding their aberrant "sex education" and "gender-affirming" curricula from the parents of their students, stripping moms and dads of their rights to determine when and how their children are exposed to sensitive topics in school?



* What do these groups of decadent influencers have to gain? In short, their ambition is the total breakdown and collapse of the family. Their target is our children. Their goal is social chaos. In some cases, they have been successful. Tragically successful.

KIRK CAMERON, 'RESPONDING TO THE CRIES OF PARENTS' WHO 'FEEL BULLIED,' IS HEADED TO MORE PUBLIC LIBRARIES

While some seem to enjoy preying on innocent children to satisfy their own sexually perverse urges, I believe there is a more sinister goal, a noxious construct these influencers hope to build by targeting our littles.



Even if the perpetrators are not conscious of it, behind the scenes of the weird, woke, and wicked is the work of German political philosopher, Karl Marx, author of "The Communist Manifesto": eliminate religion, break up the family, bust society as we know it; out of the disruption and disorganization will rise the opportunity to seize power to "fundamentally change America." Or as Victor Davis Hanson, Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution recently stated, "Their goal is to deconstruct America."

However, "Fabulous Felicia," the neighborhood drag queen isn’t the real problem. The real orchestrators, the elites who know exactly what they’re doing by pushing woke textbooks for kids and encouraging an upside-down media morality that’s the problem. It’s part of an overall plan to disrupt, influence, and indoctrinate our children so as to change our country, thus revolutionizing our future.



Community disorganization is the first step in community re-organization. In the words of these social revolutionaries, "All change means disorganization of the old and organization of the new." By separating children from the "negative influence of parents," disrupting society’s present moral structure and systematically displacing Judeo-Christian values, Progressives are unleashing social chaos to create a void that their new social order will quickly fill.



What can we do to save our children from this moral kidnapping and our nation from this cultural hijacking? What must we do?

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

Our forefathers and foremothers would offer this culture-preserving advice from the Bible: "Train up your children in the way they should go. Husbands, love your wives. Wives, honor your husbands. Love God and one another sincerely, from the heart. Hate what is evil; cling to what is good. Honor one another above yourselves. Don’t be lazy, but work hard. Rejoice in hope . . . be patient in trouble . . . and keep on praying. Don’t let evil conquer you, but conquer evil by doing good." (Proverbs 22:6; Ephesians 5: 25,33; Romans 12:9-21)

If you’re a parent, if you long for a return to wholesome, God-honoring values . . . if you want to salvage this country and its biblical values for your children . . . stop complaining about the culture. Instead, be brave and start creating the culture you want for your children. Lead by example. Show your kids and grandkids what genuine faith and moral integrity look like. Steel your God-given backbone.

Let your love for your children conquer your fears. Use your own home as a safe place to lovingly uproot the power of evil in your neighborhood.

Plant seeds of truth, beauty and goodness.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pray up, speak up, and get in the fight now. Embrace your children; warm your country; Your God is eager to use you.

Author’s note: Looking for ways to stop the decay, support the good, uproot the evil, and build the world you want for your kids? Interested in hosting your own Brave Story Hour at a public library in your neighborhood? Excellent ideas abound at www.BraveBooks.com