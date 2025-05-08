Too busy to rest: Your time off is important for your health and productivity — so use it!

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The email sits in Kyle’s inbox: "Please submit your vacation plans for the year." He glances at his project timeline, then at the family photo – his kids beaming from last summer's brief weekend at the lake. His calendar is packed with deadlines stretching into next quarter. There's never a "good" time, he thinks, moving the email to his "Later" folder for the third time this month.

Like Kyle, millions of Americans find themselves in this cycle – postponing vacations and stockpiling unused leave days, convinced next month will be less busy. Each year, workers leave billions of dollars worth of paid time off (PTO) unused, effectively gifting these earned benefits back to their employers. But this isn't just about unused benefits – it's about how humans function at their best.

Employees often blame a toxic work culture, demands for overwork, or unsupportive bosses as reasons why they don’t take available leave. But whether parental leave, sick leave, or general PTO, employer support for employee time off exist for a reason — because employees and the companies they work for are all better off when people can take a break from work. Here’s why.

First, it’s about health. Chronic stress and burnout have measurable negative impacts on physical and mental health, including risks of cardiovascular issues, anxiety, and depression. This is especially true for long periods of uninterrupted work without proper breaks. Taking vacation time allows the body and mind to repair and reset.

This also has direct effects on productivity. While it may seem counterintuitive, research has found that taking time off actually improves workplace performance. This is in part because the human brain requires periods of rest to maintain peak cognitive function. This is especially relevant for knowledge workers who need focus, or service workers who need regulation. Studies show that after a vacation, employees return with enhanced creativity, better problem-solving abilities, and renewed energy.

Such breaks are also helpful for innovation and creativity. Distance from daily and maybe mundane work routines creates mental space for new perspectives and ideas. Breakthrough insights often erupt during or after vacation time, when minds are free to wander and make novel connections. When a break is spent in nature, that can be all the more inspiring. So taking true breaks can be considered especially important for jobs which rely on stellar innovation and creativity.

It’s not just about whether or not to take that vacation — it’s also about who does it. Peer pressure matters, but managers and leaders especially set the tone at the top. When employees, especially leaders, don't take vacation time, it creates an unhealthy workplace culture which normalizes overwork. By taking your vacation, you help establish healthy boundaries and give permission for others to do the same. This is not only helpful for setting the standards for your current employees, but also showcasing a culture that will make other talented individuals want to work with and for you — as no one wants to work at the place where it feels expected to never take time off.

Another concern of managers is how leave policies look on paper, as compared to how they are actually implemented. Results from my own research interviewing working mothers discovered a theme of resentment against companies that espoused having family-friendly workplaces with paid leave, that was then felt as deeply hypocritical when individual managers weren’t supportive of their folks taking such leave. This is when a policy designed to help or support employees can end up not providing that support — there is a gap between what is written and what is unwritten. This means that employers often feel good about having the policies on paper, and either aren’t aware or don’t care if employees ever actually use them. The box is checked — but is the support actually delivered? HR professionals call this the "implementation gap," and it can have deeply negative effects on employee commitment and identification with their employer.

Beyond work, relationships with family and friends require quality time to nurture and maintain. Vacation allows for creating meaningful memories, strengthening bonds, and pursuing that ever-elusive balance between work and life responsibilities. Our connections with others provide the emotional support system that makes us more resilient at work. Without time devoted to those connections, that support is weakened.

So don’t be like Kyle and don’t postpone your vacations until later — take them now. Whether a day, week, or longer, take the time you need to replenish your energy, restore your well-being, and rejuvenate your relationships with important people in your life. Managers and leaders, make sure that your leave policies are well-communicated and well-executed. Set the standard with your own behavior as you personally and professionally benefit from taking that vacation. Your job will still be there when you get back stronger, more energized, and more resilient than before.