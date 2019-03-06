Tomi Lahren: This is 'art'? -- People wearing MAGA hats being guided around the streets of LA on a leash

Join Fox Nation today and watch the video. Fox Nation is a subscription streaming service offering daily shows and documentaries that you can not watch anywhere else. Watch from your phone, computer and select TV devices. Join and start watching for free now.

This week “Trump supporters” wearing MAGA hats are being "dog-walked" down Hollywood Blvd.

The left calls it “art.” I call it completely inappropriate and shameful.

Yeah, I’m Tomi and it’s time for “First Thoughts.”

Yes, folks, this is the left. Not only do they advance fake crime stories to push an anti-Trump narrative, not only do they demonize white males in MAGA hats, not only do they promote and laugh at threats to, and the denigration of, conservative women, they also take it to the streets and excuse it by calling it “art.”

This whole “dog-walking” thing was inspired by their anointed one: Rapper and former stripper Cardi B and her Twitter threat to “dog walk” me.

To “dog walk” means to severely beat someone up and in this case -- that threat was directed towards me because I disagreed with Cardi’s political ramblings.

Well, in honor of that indecent -- a group of so-called “artists” created an exhibition in the streets of Hollywood last weekend.

They called it “Hate Breed” and featured people of color and members of the LGBT community walking white men in MAGA hats on a leashes down the streets of Hollywood.

That’s a little girl and what looks like her mom, petting a grown man who’s on all fours on the ground like a dog.

You call that “art”?

The group “In Decline” said the exhibit was about promoting empathy from Trump supporters but that’s bull. What it IS is a group of sick individuals who hate Trump and his supporters -- their fellow Americans -- and think it’s funny to degrade us, and then excuse it by calling it “art.”

It’s not art. It’s sick.

Would it be considered “art” if actual Trump supporters were dog-walking people of color or LGBT members? I think not. Can you imagine the outcries of racism, bigotry, and intolerance? Yet, somehow they get away with this crap because they are on the left and are degrading Trump supporters.

Well, let me tell you something. Democrats, listen up.

This kind of sick crap might gain praise in Hollywood, California but it will do NOTHING to help your cause in Middle America and with the decent people you need to win over in 2020.

This is not OK. And it’s not OK that the left thinks it’s OK!

Those are my First Thoughts. From LA, God bless and get a grip.

Adapted from Tomi Lahren's "First Thoughts" on Fox Nation.

