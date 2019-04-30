Tomi Lahren: The one thing that ticks me off more than ANYTHING

A monster in the body of a woman dropped a plastic bag of puppies into a dumpster and it gets worse -- those weren’t the only dogs she mistreated.

Yes, I have some "First Thoughts."

Can we all agree there’s a special place in hell for people who abuse animals?

WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER 7 PUPPIES DUMPED IN PLASTIC BAG IN CALIFORNIA, SHELTER SAYS

If there’s one thing that ticks me off more than anthem kneelers, more than illegal immigrants, more than gun control, more than ANYTHING else -- it’s people who mistreat, abuse, and torture animals.

People like Deborah Sue Culwell.

She was arrested last week after being caught on this surveillance video dumping a bag of seven puppies into a dumpster in Coachella, California.

How could anyone do that? How could anyone be so disgusting as to put little innocent puppies into a bag and ditch them in a dumpster? Words cannot express how infuriated this makes me.

If there’s one issue Republicans, Democrats, white, black, brown, male and females, young and old should be able to get behind is strengthening the laws against animal cruelty and making the punishment fit the sick crime.

But it gets worse. When the Department of Animal Services in Riverside County, California went to arrest the woman for dumping the dogs, they found her home “overrun with other dogs.”

According to the county press release, they found 38 dogs at her residence and although most appeared to be in “somewhat healthy condition, some were aggressive or fearful.” It was also noted the “house was in a state of disrepair."

The woman, Deborah Culwell, has been arrested and charged with seven felony counts of animal cruelty, and seven misdemeanor counts of abandoning the puppies.

Sadly, if convicted here in the felon-friendly state of California, she won’t do much time, a maximum of seven years behind bars.

The puppies were only three days old when she dumped them. What would possess something to do something so evil?

Thank goodness for John, described by Animal Services a “the Good Samaritan” who found the dogs and saved them. Sadly, one of the puppies rescued did not make it.

The good news is the woman was caught on the surveillance tape and now she won’t be doing this crap again, we hope.

Thank goodness the remaining puppies are safe with a foster family.

Please, if any of you ever see something like this- animal abuse, cruelty or neglect- please alert the authorities. You’re not being nosy, you’re being a decent human being and you’re doing the right thing.

Those are my "First Thoughts." From L.A., God bless and take care.

