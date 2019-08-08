Todd Starnes: 'The Hunt' -- Hollywood obsessed with annihilating 'deplorables'

Trump Derangement Syndrome has become something of a cottage industry in Hollywood these days.

Disgraced comedian Kathy Griffin was among the first to fetishize her hatred of the commander-in-chief with a visual aid. Anyone remember the severed presidential head?

Madonna thought about “blowing up the White House” (although she later said she was speaking “metaphorically”) and Johnny Depp once inquired about the last time a president had been assassinated.

UNIVERSAL'S 'THE HUNT' THAT SATIRIZES KILLING OF 'DEPLORABLES' SLAMMED ONLINE, CALLED 'BEYOND SICK' AND 'DISTURBING'

And now comes word of what may be the most depraved anti-Trump propaganda film of all time -- a so-called satirical movie that portrays an elite group of liberals hunting and slaughtering supporters of the president -- for sport.

Universal Pictures is scheduled to release "The Hunt" on September 27. However, they temporarily suspended its marketing campaign "out of sensitivity" due to the recent massacres in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio.

The Hollywood Reporter obtained an exclusive copy of the screenplay and noted that "red state" characters wore trucker hats, cowboy shirts and owned guns. The script also explains that one of the characters was stalked and hunted like prey for being anti-choice.

"Did anyone see what our rat****er-in-chief just did?" one character asks in an early copy of the script obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. Another responds: "At least The Hunt's coming up. Nothing better than going out to the Manor and slaughtering a dozen deplorables."

President Obama reminded his loyal fan base years ago that politics was something of a blood sport. If they bring a knife to the fight, we bring a gun. That's what he said.

It sounds like "The Hunt" is a fine representation of Hollywood's depravity and their utter hatred of gun-toting, Bible-clinging, flag-waving patriots.

It's almost as if the screenplay was ripped from the pages of the Democratic Party's playbook. I would not be terribly surprised if a good many lawmakers were advisers to “The Hunt.”

Remember when Secretary of State Hillary Clinton called us a basket of irredeemable "deplorables"? Or what about that time when former Vice President Joe Biden called us the dregs of society?

And remember how Rep. Maxine Waters told her supporters to "absolutely harass" Trump administration officials?

"And if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they're not welcome anymore, anywhere," Waters said in 2018 in Los Angeles.

Ironically, the film's trailer shows a "deplorable" being attacked in of all places -- a gasoline station.

Most recently Texas Democrat Rep. Joaquin Castro published a list of President Trump's top San Antonio donors. He also published their places of employment.

“There can be no other possible motivation to do that other than to have these people be subjected to harassment, Trump 2020 Communications DIrector Tim Murtaugh told me. “It’s harassment at best and we don't even want to think what the worst-case scenario would be.”

Included in Castro’s list of “deplorables” were retirees and at least one homemaker. Easy pickings for the predators, I reckon.

The truth is that “deplorables” have been hunted by the leftists for quite some time now. I've lost count of the number of times Trump supporters have been bullied and badgered and beaten because they want to make America great again.

Just the other day, an unruly mob showed up at Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's home in Louisville, Kentucky. One of the protesters wished that someone would “just stab the motherf***er in the heart.”

So, the next time you hear stars of stage and screen defend movies that depict the slaughter of conservatives or even the murder of President Trump, you would be wise to be alarmed.

Just remember, President Lincoln was assassinated by an actor.

