©2023 FOX News Network, LLC.

Published

Tim Scott's America, Hollywood's men, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Jesse Watters: Biden made Mexican cartels more money than ever Video

Jesse Watters: Biden made Mexican cartels more money than ever

Fox News host Jesse Watters voices his concerns about the border crisis on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

JESSE WATTERS – Fox News host Jesse Watters voices his concerns about the border crisis. Continue reading…

TIM SCOTT – America is a land of opportunity, not a land of oppression. Continue reading…

BLAME GAME – Environmental activists are working to penalize banks for doing their core business. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – Blue Jays' Anthony Bass' apology is a hot, steaming pile of crap. Continue reading…

LOCKER ROOM HORRORS – Incident in Wisconsin locker room shows potential consequences of Title IX changes. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Commencement catastrophe season is upon us. Continue watching…

Seen and Unseen: Commencement catastrophe season is upon us Video

WHAT NOT TO DO – The five things you should never do in your career. Continue reading…

BLACKOUTS & BANKRUPTCY – Biden's energy plan will create problems and huge costs for Americans. Continue reading…

HOLLYWOOD'S MEN – What Harrison Ford, Sylvester Stallone's enduring popularity tell us about men in 2023. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

06.02.23

This article was written by Fox News staff.