Fox News host Jesse Watters called out President Biden’s border policy and how the Mexican president could affect Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: Biden's open border is a triple threat. It's fueling the debt crisis, the crime wave and the drug epidemic. Let's just take the last one: Biden put the cartels in charge of our border. The cartels bring in the fentanyl and Americans OD. Each year, you can fill more than a football stadium with overdose deaths, so Republicans like Ron DeSantis are saying enough is enough.

The Mexican president, Lopez Obrador, can't run his country. He knows he can't run it, so he's mad at Republicans like DeSantis for pointing that out. Obrador says, "Fentanyl? That's an American problem. We don't make fentanyl in Mexico." Mexico makes fentanyl kind of like Italy makes pasta. So, Obrador is telling Hispanics here not to vote for DeSantis.

What do you call it when a foreign power interferes in our election? Well, we used to call that election interference. Democrats used to be totally against it. They said Putin cost Crooked the election. Well, now the Mexican president is on tape politicking against a Republican presidential candidate urging Americans not to vote for him, and the media is silent.

