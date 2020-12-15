Sen. Thom Tillis: Georgia voters we need you to keep Perdue, Loeffler in Senate and save America

When control of the United States Senate is on the line, the Democrat machine in Washington spares no expense to get the power they so desperately crave.

After winning the most expensive Senate race in our country’s history in 2014 and then doing so again when I was re-elected in November, I have experienced their playbook first-hand.

Both former Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nev., and Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., flooded North Carolina with false, negative ads against me in order to distract the people of my state from the failed liberal policies of the national Democratic party.

Schumer is now going back to the well in Georgia as he tries to buy the seats held by friends Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

Much like North Carolinians, Georgians will see right through this cynical strategy -- but only if conservatives do our part to get the word out about what is truly at stake in the January runoffs.

You should believe Schumer when he says, “Now we take Georgia, then we change America.”

If Democrats flip both seats in Georgia, they will have complete control of Congress and will pass the socialist wishlist that I and so many other Republicans are fighting against. If they had their way, they would take our country down a path from which we may never recover.

"Medicare-for-all" will go from Sen. Bernie Sanders’, I-Vt., fantasy to the law of the land, while American families lose control over their health care forever.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.,'s Green New Deal will lead to skyrocketing utility bills, higher taxes, and will ultimately mean big government in every aspect of daily life -- from what kind of car you can drive, to where you can live, and what you can eat.

There will be nothing standing in the way of communities across the country from experiencing the horrific violence we saw in Portland this summer. Why? Because the liberal mob will stop at nothing until they abolish our police departments, defunding our brave men and women in blue who put their lives on the line each day to keep us safe.

The hard work that President Trump put into re-shaping our judiciary with well-qualified, conservative judges will be undone when the Democrats pack the Supreme Court and confirm liberal activist judges at every level of the federal courts.



And if you don’t believe that Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock would rubber-stamp the radical agenda of their party, just look at their records.



While Perdue and Loeffler played a key role in passing the Paycheck Protection Program that saved 1.5 million jobs in Georgia, Ossoff hypocritically criticized the program, even as his father’s company benefited from it -- proving he’s the ultimate partisan who will not put the people of his state first.

While Perdue and Loeffler are some of the Senate’s staunchest defenders of our law enforcement officers, Warnock has called police officers “bullies,” “gangsters,” and “thugs.” He is a radical’s radical who would put Georgians at risk.

Perdue and Loeffler, on the other hand, are political outsiders who have decades of experience in the business world. They are exactly the type of people we need in Washington to get our economy back on track. They have both lived the American Dream and now they are fighting so that all Georgians can do the same.

The bottom line: there is a clear choice facing Georgians as they begin early voting this week. They can hand Schumer complete control of the Senate and give him the power to destroy all of the values we hold dear in this country, or they can send Perdue and Loeffler back to Washington and get six more years of results.

If we win Georgia, we save America. We guarantee that the accomplishments of President Trump remain intact no matter what. And we ensure that the hard-fought campaigns we won in November were not in vain.

It’s up to you, Georgia. Get out and vote for David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler to finish the fight.