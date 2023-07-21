5 things you must know about fighting Biden’s radical censorship regime

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Joe Biden and several members of his administration have used the power of the federal government to systematically and illegally silence political opposition through a "far-reaching and widespread censorship campaign," according to federal district court judge Terry Doughty, who is presiding over the Missouri vs Biden case brought by the attorneys general from Missouri and Louisiana.

In his 4th of July decision blocking the Biden administration from continuing to operate as an "Orwellian ‘Ministry of Truth,’" Doughty includes scores of examples – requiring 82 pages in the factual section alone–to show how the Biden government "colluded with and/or coerced social-media platforms to suppress disfavored speakers." Americans should be aware of the following five things as the battle continues against Biden’s censorship industrial complex:

1. Judge Doughty is no dummy

Judge Terry Doughty was confirmed by the U.S. Senate in 2018 on a 98-0 vote. The judge is a good man who performed significant pro bono work to help youth break away from illicit drug use and has served as a deacon in his church.

While conservatives have long disregarded the American Bar Association’s involvement in evaluating nominees to the bench, it is worth noting that the ABA found him "well qualified" after reviewing his nine years as a state court judge.

2. The ACLU and today’s liberals ain’t what they used to be

The American Civil Liberties Union "has worked since 1920 to ensure that freedom of speech is protected for everyone." Indeed, over several decades the ACLU has famously fought for the First Amendment.

Missouri vs Biden is the most important First Amendment case this century. But the ACLU did not file a brief in support of free speech rights. It is telling that immediately after Doughty published his decision, the ACLU posted several tweets about abortion, police brutality and "healthcare for trans youth." Their silence speaks volumes about their political priorities.

3. Where, oh, where did Mitch McConnell go?

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell has long described himself as a First Amendment purist. "I see political speech as the mother of all of our freedoms."

But he has not uttered a peep about the Biden censorship industrial complex and he has not defended Doughty against the attacks from legacy media and other liberal causes. The fight for the First Amendment is getting hotter. The Senate Republican needs to get involved.

4. Biden is even more radical than the social media companies

There is no longer a dispute about the political goals of Big Tech. Google’s search engine is responsible for shifting millions of votes to the left. Mark Zuckerberg’s $400 million in targeted donations to election officials had a huge impact as well.

But the Biden administration has demonstrated repeatedly that it demands more from Big Tech than even they are willing to provide on their own. Doughty’s decision lists 22 examples reflecting how Biden officials ultimately threatened and coerced social media platforms to force them to supercharge their censorship efforts.

5. It is not just about the Constitution, it is also about ethics

Missouri vs Biden is a case brought to reign in an abusive government, but it reveals a president who has also crossed clear rules of government ethics as well.

According to the Justice Department, "An employee may not use his public office for his own private gain or for that of persons or organizations with which he is associated personally."

But that is, of course, exactly what Joe Biden did when he and his White House staff coerced social media companies to take down posts about Jill Biden, Hunter Biden and Joe Biden’s granddaughter.

Conclusion

Biden’s censorship regime goes well beyond colluding with and coercing social-media companies to do his dirty work. The list of federal agencies actively involved in funding censorship efforts is growing constantly.

The Media Research Center previously uncovered how the Department of Homeland Security is targeting mainstream conservatives as Nazis and terrorists. The Washington Examiner, House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan and others have exposed similar efforts.

The answer to the Biden administration’s efforts to censor speech is more speech, in courtrooms, legislative chambers and in town squares. The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals has just issued a temporary stay to allow the government to make its case that its censorship regime should be allowed to march on. Either way, the Supreme Court is likely to make the final review of this case with the American public having its final say at the ballot box next year.

