Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Dan Schneider

Dan Schneider is executive director of the American Conservative Union.
Will Congress give Alibaba a green light to crush America's small businesses?
July 31, 2015

Will Congress give Alibaba a green light to crush America's small businesses?

I spent my last night in China hiding in a baggage x-ray machine at the Beijing Airport as tanks rolled into Tiananmen Square. Only one bus full of Japanese tourists made it to the airport the next morning and I snuck out from my hiding place and slipped into their lines…unnoticed.  Not long after that I watched as a brave young man tried to block a phalanx of tanks heading into the Square. The world learned something very important that day:  get in the way of the Chinese Communist Party and you’ll be crushed.   