Dan Schneider

Will Congress give Alibaba a green light to crush America's small businesses?
I spent my last night in China hiding in a baggage x-ray machine at the Beijing Airport as tanks rolled into Tiananmen Square. Only one bus full of Japanese tourists made it to the airport the next morning and I snuck out from my hiding place and slipped into their lines…unnoticed. Not long after that I watched as a brave young man tried to block a phalanx of tanks heading into the Square. The world learned something very important that day: get in the way of the Chinese Communist Party and you’ll be crushed.