'The Drama' Review: Robert Pattinson, Zendaya star as lovebirds facing utter turmoil in twisted dark rom-com

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Has there ever been someone you thought you knew, but then they say or do something that completely changes your view of them?

That's the predicament Robert Pattinson and Zendaya face in A24's "The Drama."

The two of them star as Charlie and Emma, who are just days from getting married. Their relationship could be pulled from any rom-com; they meet in a coffee shop, he's a geek, she's gorgeous but approachable, you know the drill.

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Their storybook romance hits unexpected turbulence when they are joined by their friends Mike and Rachel (Mamoudou Athie and Alana Haim) for a wine tasting and they engage in a game of sorts where they each reveal the worst thing they have ever done. Mike goes, and Rachel goes, and Charlie goes, all of them sharing their not-so-greatest moments.

But it was what Emma revealed that truly shook the others, especially Charlie.

Charlie basically has less than a week to grapple with Emma's dark secret and whether it's bad enough to not walk down the aisle.

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Ironically, what makes "The Drama" work is that it's a dark comedy. The biting, cringe moments bring plenty of levity as tension builds between Charlie and Emma. Pattinson, mostly known for serious work, is able to bring the funny out of Charlie while being increasingly terrified of his fiancée while Zendaya's Emma brilliantly sends mixed signals as to whether she's a changed person from what she once was.

"The Drama" marks Norwegian writer/director Kristoffer Borgli's second English-language film following 2023's underrated Nicolas Cage gem "Dream Scenario." Based on both films, Borgli proves he has the rare gift of balancing humor and intensity. And when Ari Aster ("Hereditary," Midsommar," "Beau is Afraid," "Eddington") is listed as a producer, you know you're in for something really twisted.

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The Verdict

The third act falters a bit but "The Drama" is a unique, thought-provoking film that brings rather disturbing fun to the wedding day rom-com and is elevated by Zendaya and Pattinson's performances. It's not exactly a must-see but it showcases the talents of its two buzzy leads as well as Borgli as an emerging filmmaker.

★★★ — STREAM IT LATER

"The Drama" is rated R for language, sexual content, and some violence. Running time: 1 hour, 46 minutes. In theaters now.

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