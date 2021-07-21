Dan Gainor: Texas Dems met with love fest from liberal media – imagine the freakout if they were Republicans

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas Democrats’ flight against freedom to Washington in the name of "election reform" has turned into a COVID-19 commute with at least six of their group coming down with the virus. They may have spread it to either a White House or House staffer since their arrival in the capital and the runaway politicos even met with Vice President Kamala Harris.

It should have been a public relations disaster. Only the fawning liberal news media have treated it as a largely ho-hum or even positive trip. Why? Because both groups share the same party affiliation.

Imagine if the Great Escape instead had featured 60 New York Republicans doing their best Del Shannon Meets Contagion impersonation. It would be one of the most covered news events in recent history.

MSNBC, Dateline New York: Sixty cowardly Republican legislators turned their backs on their constituents and fled their democratic responsibilities, making their taxpayer-funded getaway to Washington, D.C.

Imagine the furor. Every major news outlet in the nation would have made them Public Enemy Numbers 1-60.

Let’s follow the story as it might have developed and compare it to what the media actually reported. See if you notice a slight difference.

Washington Post: Maskless, beer-guzzling Republican legislators run away on a private plane, but save a seat for Sen. Miller … Lite.

Reality: Democrat legislators devoted an entire seat to their beloved Miller Lite. No thought was given to actually wearing masks while they traveled on a chartered plane. The paper actually said Republicans "pounced on Democrats’ social media posts showing smile-filled selfies on the coach and in the planes." Meanwhile, the legislators were pouncing on Millers, 96 calories of Lite at a time.

CNN: Plane Pandemic! Democrats slam 3 irresponsible Republicans who brought COVID-19 to D.C. while fighting a much-needed civil rights voting law.

Reality: The theoretical news network CNN (D-Zuckerland) treated the runners like they were righteous, even with the 1,500 mile COVID connection. "The lawmakers are part of the group that left Texas, flying from Austin to Washington to break the state House's quorum and block Republicans from passing a restrictive new voting law."

New York Times: COVID CHAOS: 5 GOP New York legislators bring pandemic to nation’s capital!

Reality: The Democrats with COVID numbered enough to field their own basketball team. Still, The Times emphasized their "effort to prevent the passage of a restrictive new voting law," And downplayed threats to their health. "All five lawmakers are fully vaccinated and were experiencing mild or no symptoms, the Texas House Democratic Caucus said in a statement," wrote The Times.

CNN: Infected and irresponsible NY Republicans jeopardize lives of VP, Senate leadership

Reality: The Competent News Never network used up all its outrage when Trump left office. Now it accepts every official statement. CNN admitted that "Harris tested negative for Covid-19," but that her "testing occurred before her ‘routine doctor's appointment’ at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, not because of the meeting with Texas legislators." Three CNN staffers had their names on that story and shockingly, none of them was named Pinnochio.

New York TImes: Superspreader Republicans infect top Hill staffer, still won’t return to do their jobs.

Reality: No, The Times didn’t call them superspreaders. Instead, the paper seemingly no longer views infecting random strangers with COVID as a bad thing.

The article said the legislators had "plans to apply unending pressure on the Senate to pass voting rights protections that would help counteract a Republican election overhaul bill back home."

Gotta stop those evil Republicans! "Then a Covid-19 outbreak stalled their progress."

Notice how there’s no blame at all? Sixteen paragraphs into the story, the news outlet did admit, "The Texas Democrats, who are all said to be vaccinated, did not wear masks on their two charter flights."

But, that’s right folks, there’s no such thing as media bias.

