GOP Rep. Van Duyne responds to Texas Democrat: Democracy is 'showing up and doing your job'

'When you are an empty seat, they have no voice,' the GOP congresswoman said on behalf of constituents after Texas Dems fled the state last week

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Texas Dem who fled will challenge for GOP Rep. Van Duyne seat Video

Rep. Beth Van Duyne responds to Rep. Michelle Beckley's comments, campaign against her on 'The Faulkner Focus'

After fleeing Texas last week for D.C., Democrat Michelle Beckley is challenging GOP Rep. Beth Van Duyne for her congressional seat, calling her "anti-democracy." The GOP Texas Rep. joined "Faulkner Focus" to respond. 

TEXAS DEMOCRATS IN DC IS A 'SUPER-SPREADER,' DOCTOR SAYS PSAKI 'REFUSING TO ACKNOWLEDGE A MEDICAL REALITY'

REP. VAN DUYNE: Democracy is actually, when you get elected, showing up and doing your job. I think democracy is if you are an elected official you have to show up. They [Texas Dems] are fleeing the job representing the constituents of Texas… When you are an empty seat, they have no voice. I'm up here in Washington right now, doing my job. 



It's the hypocrisy that we continue to see on the Left. And I'm really hoping that the American people are going to hold them accountable when Election Day comes.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

Rep. Van Duyne on Texas Dems: Democracy is 'showing up to do your job' Video
