GOP Rep. Van Duyne responds to Texas Democrat: Democracy is 'showing up and doing your job'

After fleeing Texas last week for D.C., Democrat Michelle Beckley is challenging GOP Rep. Beth Van Duyne for her congressional seat, calling her "anti-democracy." The GOP Texas Rep. joined "Faulkner Focus" to respond.

REP. VAN DUYNE: Democracy is actually, when you get elected, showing up and doing your job. I think democracy is if you are an elected official you have to show up. They [Texas Dems] are fleeing the job representing the constituents of Texas… When you are an empty seat, they have no voice. I'm up here in Washington right now, doing my job.



…



It's the hypocrisy that we continue to see on the Left. And I'm really hoping that the American people are going to hold them accountable when Election Day comes.

