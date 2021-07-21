Leo Terrell: Texas Democrat's slavery comments over DC trip are wrong and deeply insulting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Did you hear that Texas is about to take away the right to vote from a portion of the state’s residents? Specifically its African American and Latino residents? Apparently Gov. Abbot is even ready to unleash the police dogs on any Black Texan who tries to vote and then keep them hostage.

Wait, you didn’t hear that? That’s because it didn’t happen and will not happen. However, those are the gaslighting accusations that are being made by Texas State Rep. Sefronia Thompson and her fellow Democratic legislative cohorts.

Rep. Thompson went on to compare the Texas delegation that fled to Washington, D.C. last week to slaves who are fleeing persecution, only to get arrested by their masters and forced back home to the Texan plantation.

"I know there are search warrants out for us and I'm ready to be arrested," she said. "What do you do to a slave if you don't do nothing but arrest them when they flee. We fled Texas and if they want to arrest me, go ahead. I’m ready to be arrested."

TEXAS DEMOCRAT COMPARES THREAT OF ARREST AFTER FLEEING STATE TO SLAVERY

The truth? The state is holding a special legislative session where Republicans are proposing a bill that would expand voting hours and prevent mail fraud. This should be an issue every single state legislator supports.

Voters must have confidence that every vote counts and that no one can interfere in the democratic process. Of course the Democrats go back to their standard talking points that this bill is voter suppression by the Republicans.

The real story is that the Democrats of Texas abandoned their constituents and their sworn duty to uphold the laws of their state.

For the Texas Democratic legislators to compare illegally fleeing their state in order to avoid a vote to slavery is flat out wrong. In fact it’s an insult to every single slave who suffered under the characterization of being called property.

MSNBC’S JOY REID COMPARES POSSIBLE ARREST OF TEXAS DEMOCRATS TO FUGITIVE SLAVE ACT

Rep. Thompson is not a property. She’s not a slave. She’s an American citizen with the exact same rights as every other American citizen. In fact, she was legally elected to state office by her fellow Americans. This would have been unheard of for a slave and is just outright inflammatory.

Thompson said she refuses to be a hostage and wants to vote. I don’t understand -- she CAN vote.

She’s also been elected to vote on behalf of many, many others and rather than do that, she and others, flew out to Washington on a private plane, gave outlandish statements and avoided their sworn duties by making a scene in our nation’s capital.

To use skin color and ethnicity to embellish the lies and blur the cause they stay they support not only harms the cause but lessens the real impact of the civil rights movement.

The Democrats in Texas have the protection of the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. They may not like that they are outnumbered by Republicans in the Lone Star State but theatrical stunts aren’t the way to change policy. Actually working across the aisle and with the voters in your district makes those changes.

That’s the truth that Texas Democrats don’t want you to see -- just how far we as Americans have really come.

Thanks to the civil rights movement, and the decades of work before and after, every American can now be assured their constitutional right to vote.

Furthermore, no American is a slave and ever will be again.

A united American populace must make sure that these lies don’t get spread and do not undermine the hard work of those who came before us.

