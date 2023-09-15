Team Biden's conga line to China, woke AI, and more from Fox News Opinion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

HANNITY – Fox News host argues that the system is rigged and it has always been about protecting Joe Biden. Continue watching…

MISSING THE MAGIC – Bibbidi-bobbidi-boo, Disney is through. Continue reading…

CONGA LINE TO CHINA – Team Biden is on the road to failure. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – Ultra-liberal WaPo columnist David Ignatius is throwing in the security blanket. Continue reading…

REAL STEEL – Here’s how to bring back steel manufacturing and jobs to America's heartland. Continue reading…

SEEN AND UNSEEN – FOX News' Raymond Arroyo has the latest on 'non-human corpses,' Apple's climate sketch and the VMAs. Continue watching…

WOKE AI – Big Tech’s AI bias jeopardizes future of American ingenuity. Continue reading…

CHOICE FOR ME BUT NOT FOR THEE – Chicago teachers union boss picks better school for her son, but not yours. Continue reading…

MIKE POMPEO – Team Biden just made the worst deal ever with Iran. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…