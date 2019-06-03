Tammy Bruce: Trump celebrates LGBT Pride month and the left just wants to keep stirring up division

It’s LGBT Pride month and the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising, its impetus. For the gay community, this is a chance to have a good time, but also to be “out,” which is an important part of reminding our fellow Americans that we are their family members, neighbors, coworkers, and friends.

This movement began on June 28, 1969, at the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village. The New York police made it a habit to raid clubs frequented by gays and lesbians, pulling them into the street, beating and arresting them.

On June 28, riots began as the gay community in New York had enough of being arrested simply because of who they were. From the suffrage movement in the 19th and 20th centuries as women took action and organized for the right to vote, to the black civil rights movement defined by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.‘s iconic speech longing for the time when his children would be defined by the content of their character, the civil rights movements were manifestations of the most basic demand to be treated as Americans, not as a sliver of our identity.

TRUMP TWEETS IN SUPPORT OF LGBT PEOPLE TO MARK PRIDE MONTH

Fifty years after Stonewall, President Trump just became the first Republican president to talk about the celebratory month in public remarks. He did so on Twitter saying, “As we celebrate LGBT Pride Month and recognize the outstanding contributions LGBT people have made to our great Nation, let us also stand in solidarity with the many LGBT people who live in dozens of countries worldwide that punish, imprison, or even execute individuals.... on the basis of their sexual orientation. My Administration has launched a global campaign to decriminalize homosexuality and invite all nations to join us in this effort!”

Here the president is referring to another first, something any U.S. president could have done but did not. The Trump administration is launching a global campaign to end the criminalization of homosexuality in dozens of nations where it's still illegal to be gay, U.S. officials tell NBC News… U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell, the highest-profile openly gay person in the Trump administration, is leading the effort, which kicks off Tuesday evening in Berlin. NBC News reports that the U.S. embassy is "flying in LGBT activists from across Europe for a strategy dinner to plan to push for decriminalization in places that still outlaw homosexuality — mostly concentrated in the Middle East, Africa and the Caribbean.”

None of this seems to matter, however, to Trump’s critics. There will always be disagreements about actions taken by the federal government and its impact on our lives, but from the beginning of his administration, everything the president does has been cast as the beginning of the end of the world.

In cases of protecting people of faith from over-reaching government, or conforming to existing law and court decisions, the freewheeling accusation is that Trump is “attacking gay civil rights.” But we are living in a time when assigning the worst possible motives to people who disagree or have a different point of view is standard operating procedure. The Democrats are now finding the more unfair and vicious you are, people will take you less seriously.

This Pride month reminds us of the political left's desire to manipulate the community into a political cauldron of rage, anger, and hate. It’s a shameful twisting of a month of celebration meant to bring us together. Of course, we won’t agree with everything politicians do, but to cast people who disagree or challenge the liberal dogma as “haters”?

A tweet from Cher, someone whom I’ve admired, unfortunately, highlights just how unhinged some people have become. At about 1 a.m. on June 1st, after the president’s tweets about Gay Pride month, the singer tweeted this bizarre warning:

“Trump’s 1st Republican Pres.2 Acknowledge LGBT Pride Month. IF trump WINS 2020, HE’LL BE 1ST 2 STRIP U OF’ALL’PROTECTIONS, & PUT U IN INTERNMENT CAMPS!! HE’LL PUT HIS [HAND IMAGE] ON UR SHOULDER & STICK HIS [KNIFE IMAGE] IN UR BACK. [PRAYER IMAGE] WAKE UP & SMELL PAIN, HIS BASE WANTS U GONE [SKULL IMAGE].”

If the goal for all Americans is to find solutions to our issues, one would think to have a sympathetic president in a political party long thought hostile to the gay community, would be seen as an opportunity to influence and have an even more productive impact.

But that can’t be the case when identity politics are meant to simply keep you isolated and fraudulently reliant on only certain types of politicians. This is why Cher, and so many others, are panicking. With identity politics, the stakes always become more extreme because people become inured to the constant, and ridiculous, hysteria.

Cher tells her fan base Donald Trump wants to put gays in internment camps. That he wants to murder them. She wants her fans, gay and straight, to “smell pain,” and that this business magnate from New York that everyone has known for years, wants gay people dead.

What is she so afraid of? Oh yeah, the collapse of the liberal narrative, reliant on the scourge of identity politics, collapsing. This is why there is such a panic. To protect politicians like Hillary and Bill Clinton and the Democratic Party which gave the nation “The Defense of Marriage Act,” and “Don’t Ask Don’t Tell,” two of the most damaging acts to gay civil rights in our era.

Odd how they remain heroes to the same people screaming Trump wants to kill the gays.

We’re still waiting for the Never-Trumper and our smug moral superior Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney to apologize to Ambassador Grenell for his treatment of him when Grenell was on his campaign team in 2012. Romney folded to actual homophobes and asked Grenell to spend his time on the campaign in a virtual closet. A shockingly unacceptable and insulting request, Grenell instead resigned and was appointed by Trump four years later to a position worthy of his experience. And one which he carries out in public, not silenced, and with pride.

The simple bottom line is this: The left recognizes having a supportive Republican president is damaging to their false narrative that the gay community ‘belongs’ to the Democrats. This is why identity politics is so important to them; they have worked hard to convince people that those who may disagree with you on certain issues are your enemy. They’re “homophobes,“ or “haters,” or want you in a camp and dead.

All of that is a lie. But boy, they sure want you to think Donald Trump is the enemy as Hillary Clinton and Mitt Romney prance around nodding in agreement.

We won’t agree on everything with every politician but during this Pride Month for 2019, in this 21st century, it’s time we really embrace the gifts the civil rights era gave to all of us: a confidence in our demand to not be treated differently because of who we are. To engage with everyone to make a difference. To remind our neighbors we are their family and have the same concerns they do. And a refusal to accept a system that hobbles us with fraud of fear, division, suspicion, anger and isolation.

There’s a desperation on the left to keep us divided. Let’s not let them succeed.

