Published

Swalwell's 'stupid' tweet, Gingrich on midterms 'confusing outcome' and more Fox News Opinion

Read the latest Fox News Opinion columns and watch videos from Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and more

Tulsi Gabbard: We need leaders who are serious about finding common sense solutions Video

Tulsi Gabbard: We need leaders who are serious about finding common sense solutions

Former Democratic U.S. representative urges Republicans and Democrats to find a path forward after the midterms, criticizes President Joe Biden's leadership and discusses reports on how search engines can influence voters on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'

TULSI GABBARD – Republicans and Democrats need to find a path forward after the midterms… Continue reading…

BIDEN'S BALI MEETING – Biden's weakness on full display in Xi meeting at G20… Continue reading…

GOP's GEN Z WAKE-UP CALL – Gen Z voters stopped Republicans' expected red wave -- here's how GOP can win over young voters… Continue reading…

BIGGEST LOSERS – Our liberal press kept propping up Stacey Abrams and Beto O’Rourke but they are 2022's biggest losers despite the media's best efforts… Continue reading…

GREG GUTFELD – Recreational drug use in the U.S. is like Russian roulette… Continue reading…

CONGRESS NEEDS TO TAKE CONTROL – It's time for Congress to take back control of military action and the responsibility for waging war… Continue reading…

EDUCATION CHOICE AND VOTERS – Education choice supporters win big in 2022 midterm elections…  Continue reading… 

NEWT GINGRICH – After midterm elections, these are the challenges facing Democrats and Republicans… Continue reading…

VIDEO OF THE DAY – Laura Ingraham breaks down the role Republican Party leadership played in the midterm elections and whether voters should demand new leaders... Watch now...

Angle: Questions to ponder Video

TAIWAN BEWARE – Having sized up Biden, Putin invaded Ukraine. Taiwan must pray Xi doesn't make a similar assessment… Continue reading…

ABORTION ON THE BALLOT – Republicans who won in midterms were willing to call out Democrat abortion extremism … Continue reading…

STEPHEN MOORE – Joe Biden's spending blitz keeps setting records and he's not even halfway through his presidency…  Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Freebird Check out all of our political cartoons...

11.15.22

11.15.22

