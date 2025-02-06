Super Bowl gives our military heroes a chance to mark 250 years of service 

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As America turns its attention to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, We the Veterans and Military Families will proudly be on hand to launch Military250, a unifying national campaign marking the 250th anniversaries of the U.S. Army, Navy and Marine Corps. This initiative celebrates military history and the enduring values that make America great: service, sacrifice and civic pride.

Before American patriots proclaimed our independence in 1776, the Founders mustered an Army, Navy and Marine Corps that fought and sacrificed to earn our freedom. So, before the celebration of America’s 250th anniversary in 2026, for which President Donald Trump recently formed a White House task force to coordinate plans, we want to honor the service of those who were instrumental in achieving our independence, setting us on a course to be the nation we are today.

The Military250 campaign will spotlight key moments in American history, by formally recognizing 250 veteran and military family service organizations, 250 leaders continuing their service and 250 acts of service, demonstrating how actions from everyday people are the backbone that strengthens America.

The journey toward these historic milestones over the next 18 months is an opportunity to pause and reflect on our nation’s past, honor the contributions of all Americans and look ahead toward the future we want to create for the next generation and beyond. Through these moments, and many more, Military250 reminds us that patriotism is more than a concept. It’s a practice rooted in our daily actions.

As the U.S. Army announces record recruitment numbers, Military250 is a challenge to every American: How will you carry forward this legacy of service? For military families and veterans, this might mean taking on local civic leadership opportunities or mentoring others through a veteran service organization. For others, it could mean volunteering, voting, or even serving as a poll worker.

At We the Veterans and Military Families, we’ve seen how everyday actions of patriotic participation can transform communities. They foster connection and remind us of the shared values that bind us together. Grounded in the universal values of service and sacrifice, this campaign brings together those from all corners – community organizations, athletes and sports executives, business leaders and everyday Americans who want to celebrate what’s best about our nation. To honor our past and chart a new course forward toward the next frontier.

We the Veterans is honored to be invited by the National Football League to be on media row at Super Bowl LIX. As we kick off Military250 on America’s biggest stage, take a moment to reflect on how you can give back to the country that has given us so much. Find ways to serve — whether through a local veterans’ organization, your neighborhood school or a national charity you care about.

This campaign is more than a commemoration, it’s a reminder that patriotism requires so much more than waving a flag on Independence Day. It’s about embodying the courage, service and unity that have defined our country for 250 years. As President Ronald Reagan reminded us, "freedom is a fragile thing and it's never more than one generation away from extinction."

If you’re looking for a way to celebrate America and the shared history that binds us together, join us in honoring our past and building a future that lives up to the sacrifices on the shoulders of the giants on which we all stand.

Together, we can ensure that America’s next 250 years are defined by the same spirit of resilience and service that built this nation, and that our nation remembers General Jimmy Doolittle’s words that "There's nothing stronger than the heart of a volunteer."

Ben Keiser is a Marine Corps veteran and a co-founder and executive chairman of We the Veterans and Military Families.