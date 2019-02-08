Stuart Varney: If you're a moderate Democrat, who do support in 2020 -- Joe Biden?!

I'm Stuart Varney and this is "My Take."

If you're a moderate, a middle-of-the-road Democrat you know a JFK kind of guy, even a Bill Clinton. Who do you have for the 2020 race? Nobody.

Your best hope is former Vice President Joe Biden but he's not declared his candidacy at this point, and if he runs and wins, he wouldn't be sitting in the Oval Office until he's almost 79-years-old. His age would be a factor in a presidential election.

YOU CAN WATCH "MY TAKE WITH STUART VARNEY" EXCLUSIVELY ON FOX NATION. SIGN UP FOR YOUR FREE TRIAL NOW

The rest of the field has left you behind. Kirsten Gillibrand wants full government health care. She sees no role for private health insurance.

One hundred fifty million Americans ought to lose the insurance they get from their employer and trust the government...instead! Talk about radical.

Bernie Sanders wants a huge estate tax increase: he doesn't want you leaving much to the grandkids!

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who now seems to lead the Democratic party, wants huge increases in income taxes, plus trillions in spending on green energy.

Senator Elizabeth Warren wants a wealth tax.

Senator Richard Blumenthal wants an increase in social security taxes imposed on the rich.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In my opinion, the Democrats have taken a sharp left turn towards socialism: it's tax and spend on steroids. So what does a moderate Democrat do? Leave the party? Back an independent like former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz?

Hope the Democrats lose again in 2020 to flush the socialists out?

Or, more likely, pray that Joe Biden runs? Time to bring in a moderate Democrat.....

Adapted from Stuart Varney's "My Take" monologue on Fox Nation on 6, 2019.

YOU CAN WATCH "MY TAKE WITH STUART VARNEY" EXCLUSIVELY ON FOX NATION. SIGN UP FOR YOUR FREE TRIAL NOW