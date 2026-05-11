What the Founding Fathers would tell AOC about the American Revolution

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To be sure, hubris, ignorance, and intolerance are often the coins of the realm of the far left. A chilling example of that reality was recently on display at the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics where former Obama advisor David Axelrod was interviewing potential Democratic presidential candidate Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. It was there that AOC proved her massive ignorance and building bias by laughable claiming: "The American Revolution was against the billionaires of their time, and we are declaring independence from such an extreme marriage of wealth and the state…"

If possible, our Founding Fathers would have told AOC many things. The first two being to "crack a history book" and "try to claw back your tuition money from Boston University."

Make no mistake. There is a very real chance that Rep Ocasio-Cortez could be the Democratic nominee for President come 2028. To that point, a recent headline in The Hill stated: "Ocasio-Cortez doesn’t deny 2028 speculation: ‘My ambition is to change this country.’"

AOC TRIPLES DOWN, CLAIMS AMERICAN REVOLUTION WAS AGAINST 'THE BILLIONAIRES OF THEIR TIME'

Republicans and all who cherish the liberty and freedoms bestowed upon us by our Founding Fathers would be wise to take her blinding ambition seriously. As AOC stated during that same interview with Axelrod, she tailors her politics to "meet the moment." She then stressed in part: "…I make my response less to an attachment to some positional, like title or position, and working backwards from there, but I make decisions by waking up in the morning, looking out the window and observing the conditions of this country and saying, ‘What move or what decision can I make today that is going to get us closer to that future, stronger, faster, better than yesterday?’"

Some would surely translate that to read: "Who and what can I smear and tear down today that will enhance my personal powerbase for tomorrow?" Like many on the far left, AOC has made it perfectly clear time and again that the Founding Fathers of our nation must be vilified, dishonored, and cancelled to further the cause of destroying the nation they created from within in order to substitute a draconian and liberty-robbing system of socialism and communism.

During this, the 250th anniversary of the creation of our nation via the genius, courage, and great sacrifice of those men, those who believe in them and the Republic they created, must pause to ask themselves how much longer the nation envisioned by our Founding Fathers will survive if AOC and her fellow leftists force their beliefs into every level of our government? Four years ago, that very question was center-most in my mind. It was for that reason that I wrote a book titled: "The 56 – Liberty Lessons from those who risked all to sign The Declaration of Independence."

The only reason I wrote that book was to protect those men and our shared American history from the smears and cancellation of the far left. Smears meant to tear-down our nation from within.

To be sure, when AOC declared: "The American Revolution was against the billionaires of their time, and we are declaring independence from such an extreme marriage of wealth and the state…" many automatically assumed that because of ignorance she had no idea that the real reason for the American Revolution was a rebellion against the British government over unfair taxation without representation and totalitarian control.

Said U.S. Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah): "No, AOC, the American Revolution was NOT ‘against the billionaires of their time. It was against a large, distant, overly intrusive government that recognized no limits over its own authority to tax, regulate, and eat out the substance of the citizens it claimed to serve." Added U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas): "If a 9th grader writes this on her history test, she gets an F. It was literally a revolution against oppressive GOVERNMENT…the very thing @aoc wants to inflict on all of us. And the Revolution was financed by American free enterprise…the billionaires’ of that time."

Cruz is correct. Many of the signers of The Declaration of Independence would have been considered "Billionaires" today. Something AOC should have known.

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But then, if our Founding Fathers could have spoken to us today, they may have desperately stressed: "What if Rep. Ocasio actually knows that history but, along with her far left collaborators in the media, academia, and in the private sector is simply using yet another platform to rewrite American history to further her socialist and communist seeking agenda?"

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I have stressed often that over the course of the last five decades, the left and far left have gained a vice-like grip on what I call the "five major megaphones" of our nation. Those being the media, academia, entertainment, science and medicine.

With that control comes unrivaled power. AOC certainly knows that if you tell a lie often enough without correction from those megaphones, it can become a "reality" for tens of millions of duped Americans.

Is Rep. Ocasio-Cortez really ignorant of our American History or cleverly and incessantly trying to rewrite it? As we contemplate the answer to that critically important question, I leave you with this 1787 quote from Benjamin Franklin: "A Republic, if you can keep it."

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There is no doubt that the far left seeks to destroy that "Republic" from within. To do so, they must tear down our Founding Fathers and rewrite our history.

On this, the 250th Anniversary year of our nation, keep in mind that if they succeed, our "Republic" will not survive twenty-five more years. Let all who believe in the vision of our Founding Fathers band together to "keep it."