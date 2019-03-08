Stuart Varney: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the leader of the Democratic Party now -- How long will it last?

Join Fox Nation today and watch the video. Fox Nation is a subscription streaming service offering daily shows and documentaries that you can’t watch anywhere else. Watch from your phone, computer and select TV devices. Join and start watching for free now.

I'm Stuart Varney and this is “My Take.” Let’s get right at it. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is now the de facto leader of the Democratic Party. She's enjoying a bubble of power and influence.

The left may come to regret it.

She is everywhere. Scan the headlines for Wednesday, and she pops up as a leader on major issues. Again, just on Wednesday, she's co-sponsored a new Wall Street tax: it would raise $700 billion in ten years. That’s quite something for a 29-year-old former bartender.

She's passed judgment on Venezuela again: America should not intervene, and no, she will not condemn dictator Maduro.

Anti-Semitism: She supports Rep. Ilad Omar who has insulted Jewish members of Congress with the "dual loyalty" charge.

A couple of embarrassments: her chief of staff is accused of campaign finance violations when he transferred $800,000 worth of donations to companies he controls. And her mother, Bianca, is a tax refugee in Florida, fleeing the high New York taxes which her daughter wants to increase further.

All of the above came to light in just one day: Wednesday, March 6. Talk about power, influence and reach. But is it a bubble that bursts?

I think it is. Her celebrity brings attention not just to her but to her socialist policies. Those policies are, in my opinion, economic nonsense, and when they're exposed, the reaction will be sharp.

You want your private health insurance banned? You want your house examined by the government for energy efficiency?

You want massive tax increases?

You want to take a train to Hawaii?

Seriously?

The charismatic AOC rules the Democrat roost -- right now. But how long does it last?

Adapted from Stuart Varney’s “My Take” on Fox Nation on March 5, 2019.

