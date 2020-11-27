Expand / Collapse search
OPINION
Published

Steve Doocy: Still got pumpkin pie? Try our recipe for 'leftover pumpkin pie grownup smoothie'

Not only does this take less than two minutes to make, it also tastes crazy delicious

Steve Doocy
By Steve Doocy | Fox News
I’d bet most of America’s refrigerators have leftover pumpkin pie on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. It’s delicious the first couple of times you eat it, but then what? 

It gets a little boring on Day Two.

My daughter Mary, the smoothie maker, and I came up with this recipe one morning when we didn’t have fruit for a smoothie, but we had pie!  Since then it’s become a holiday highlight after brunch or dinner. 

Why do we call it a ‘grown-up smoothie’? Because if you’re of legal age, you can add a hint of hooch with a splash of bourbon. Obviously, kids can’t drink bourbon, first of all it’s illegal, and second, they’re kids and will find the taste revolting. As a six-year-old, I sipped my dad’s Coors and gagged, until college, when I made a miraculous recovery. 

Not only does this take less than two minutes to make, it also tastes crazy delicious -- like something Starbucks would dream up in their pumpkin spice latte lab. 

This is just one of 100+ quick and easy recipes you’ll find in the "holidays" chapter of our "The Happy in a Hurry Cookbook." And because this is the biggest shopping weekend of the year, may we suggest you consider it as a wonderful gift for the person on your holiday list ... who loves to cook!

Steve Doocy currently serves as co-host of FOX News Channel's (FNC) FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). Based in New York, he joined the network in 1996. His latest book is, "The Happy Cookbook." Click here for more information on Steve Doocy