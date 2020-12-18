Steve Doocy: How to make our easy, festive holiday dessert wreath aka a 'Pavlova'

I was speaking during a commercial break on "Fox & Friends" one day with my Fox News boss Lachlan Murdoch. We were talking about the idea behind our "Happy Cookbook" series. I was saying that there are some foods that automatically make people feel happy.

When I asked Lachlan what his was when he was growing up in Australia, he paused for less than a second and said, "I loved Pavlova!"

I immediately nodded in approval, despite having no idea what it was.

Lachlan went on and described it as a crispy meringue topped with whipped cream and fresh fruit and I figured out exactly what he was describing— our friend Madeleine Van Duren made it all the time.

I didn’t know it was called a Pavlova. She got the recipe from her aunt who ran a restaurant in Ireland, and this was her specialty.

This holiday wreath design is just one of several shapes we suggest in our cookbook, you can also create a heart on Valentine’s Day or a simple delicious circle for any time of the year.

Just know that for this holiday wreath we’ve doubled the recipe that’s printed in our new "Happy in a Hurry Cookbook," so that you will have plenty of meringue and whipped cream to work with.

This holiday table showstopper will have people asking, "Where did you buy that?"

Buy, it? I made it! AND IT’S EASY!

You can make it, too, just watch the video above, or pick up your own copy of our "Happy in a Hurry Cookbook" by clicking this link to get order your own copy!

Adapted from the "HAPPY IN A HURRY COOKBOOK" (William Morrow, September 29, 2020).

