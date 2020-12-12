Steve Doocy: Your 2020 holiday game changer -- ​​​​​​​Marcus Luttrell's mama's prime rib

The signature holiday dish from our new “Happy in a Hurry” cookbook comes to us from the family of an absolute American hero, Marcus Luttrell, the Lone Survivor.

I don’t know about your family, but the Doocys have always had prime rib at Christmas and for the rest of our lives we will make this one because it is that good. And because 2020 has been such a challenging time, why not try to make that special meal, really special.

This recipe is called Marcus Luttrell’s Mama’s Prime Rib and his mom Holly’s recipe is so easy and so flavorful, it’s going to be your 2020 holiday game-changer.

Holly always made this prime rib on major holidays and the Luttrell twins, Marcus and Morgan, both grew up big and strong and eventually both became Navy SEALs.

To this day, Marcus will request it “every time Mama whips up a big meal.”

How good is this prime rib recipe? One time a professional photographer was at the Luttrell home taking pictures while a prime rib was in the oven and he announced that while he was a vegetarian, the smell was driving him crazy. Eventually, he asked for a tiny taste.

“Wow, that’s good! Would you have enough to send me home with a plate?” he asked (and they did).

Holly brags, “I turned a vegetarian into a carnivore with this prime rib…”

I know exactly what the photographer was talking about, because when my wife Kathy makes this and the roast is in the oven, the perfect combination of garlic and onion and beef fills the house with delicious aromas and memories of wonderful family meals when we all used to be able to sit together at the table.

This is just one of 100 quick and easy recipes you'll find in the "holidays" chapter of "The Happy in a Hurry Cookbook."

Adapted from "THE HAPPY IN A HURRY COOKBOOK," by Steve & Kathy Doocy