Soros' radical agenda: Here's how far his power and influence extend

Billionaire left-wing philanthropist George Soros has been back in the news lately. This time it pertains to questions about the 92-year-old Democrat mega-donor’s connection to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

In the wake of Bragg’s openly political indictment of former President Donald Trump, Soros has been scrutinized for a $1 million contribution he made to a group that spent significant resources in support of Bragg’s candidacy.

While Soros didn’t donate to Democrat Bragg’s campaign directly, tweets and statements in defense of his actions have raised eyebrows and rekindled a debate that’s been on everyone’s mind in the political world for a very long time. How much sway does Soros have with Democrats at all levels of government?

For the past two decades, Soros has been an extremely influential benefactor of liberal candidates and causes. But these days, questions about his true reach extend far beyond the man himself to organizations and family members that push the same radical agenda.

When Soros tweeted, "While I didn’t contribute to Alvin Bragg’s campaign, I have supported many other reform-minded prosecutors…," it struck many as disingenuous because his son and daughter-in-law both contributed over $10,000 each to Bragg’s campaign directly.

So, when Soros’ spokesperson added, "George Soros and Alvin Bragg have never met in person or spoken by telephone, email, Zoom, etc… There has been no contact between the two," questions should have been asked about whether Bragg or Bragg’s staff had any contacts with any Soros family members or representatives of any of the advocacy groups under their control.

Once again, the uncurious mainstream media failed to drill down in search of the whole truth, perhaps intentionally.

According to the Soros-founded Open Society Foundations’ website, "George Soros… has given over $32 billion to fund the Open Society Foundations, which work in over 120 countries around the world." Even by today’s standards, that is extraordinary largesse.

In calendar year 2021 alone, Open Society Foundations spent $401 million on programs in the United States, and it’s noteworthy that the group’s U.S. activity has skyrocketed in recent years. In 2016 by contrast, the group "only" spent $162 million in America.

So, on the charitable side, evidence suggests that the Soros’ influence over U.S. public policy is on the rise. On the political side, similar trends are apparent. A recent Washington Post article entitled, "Meet the mega-donors pumping millions into the 2022 midterms," ranked Soros number one on the list with $128.5 million in contributions in support of Democrat candidates.

Soros’ massive financial support for left-wing candidates has opened doors in Washington at the highest levels of government. According to the New York Post, Alexander Soros "scored at least a dozen meetings with White House officials in 2022, according to recently updated White House visitor logs." Additionally, Tom Perriello, the executive director of an arm of Open Society Foundations, also visited the Biden White House multiple times in recent years.

When it comes to Biden policy and Soros policy, it’s tough to tell where one ends and the other begins.

According to Open Society Foundations’ website, on the issue of voting rights, "politics in the United States have been marked by partisan assaults on voting rights."

On immigration, the group says they "support a range of groups that work on immigration issues, from local and state organizations that provide frontline legal advice, to individuals seeking asylum or facing deportation."

On criminal justice reform, Open Society Foundations "advocate for an approach to policing that emphasizes community engagement and accountability, particularly for the use of force."

And on climate issues, Soros recently tweeted, "Climate change is an existential threat to our civilization."

If any of these statements were attributed to Joe Biden instead of someone in Soros world, no one would blink.

The problem with these positions is that they are both failed and dishonest. Turnout statistics indicate that Biden’s divisive attacks on voter suppression are a total farce; the Biden administration’s lawless immigration policy has created a war zone and fentanyl epidemic at the border; the left’s drive to "reimagine policing" has caused crime and the feeling of danger to skyrocket in our cities; and the irresponsible push for wasteful spending on the green new deal agenda has caused an inflation crisis that won’t go away.

In addition, the Soros pet project of bankrolling the campaigns of left-wing district attorneys and local prosecutors around the country has been extremely detrimental to the American ideal of law and order. Unsurprisingly, Soros is in complete denial. In fact, if an op-ed he penned on the subject is any indication, he may be more out of touch than President Biden himself.

Soros opined that "reform-minded prosecutors and other law-enforcement officials around the country have been coalescing around an agenda that promises to be more effective and just." It takes just a cursory look at what’s going on in Chicago and so many other cities to realize that nothing could be further from the truth.

But Soros continued his tall tale by saying, "the funds I provide enable sensible reform-minded candidates to receive a hearing from the public. Judging by the results, the public likes what it’s hearing. "This is absurd. Poll after poll say that Americans are very concerned about the rise in crime.

And perhaps most alarmingly, the tone-deaf Soros has indicated he’s planning to continue his assault on safe streets in the future. He boasted in the article that he has "no intention of stopping" his support of radical prosecutors like Kimberly Gardner in St. Louis, Larry Krasner in Philadelphia, and Kim Foxx in Chicago.

If there’s a silver lining in the case of Alvin Bragg’s sham indictment of Donald Trump, maybe it will be the country refocusing on the failed radical agenda of George Soros, his family and their deep-pocketed organizations that are driving the Democrat Party’s dangerous lurch to the left in the areas of crime, illegal immigration, and climate change. It won’t be a moment too soon.