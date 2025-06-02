Sens Fetterman and McCormick show Washington how to work together again

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

On June 2, Pennsylvania’s Democratic Senator John Fetterman and his GOP counterpart Dave McCormick took part in a Fox News town hall event in a replica of the U.S. Senate chamber; you could tell it wasn’t the real Senate because the conversation was shockingly respectful, substantive and promising.

With a light touch, moderator Shannon Bream’s questions raised an array of issues on which not only do Fetterman and McCormick more or less agree, but their shared positions are at the commonsense core of today’s American voter.

On the question of recent antisemitic attacks, including a Molotov cocktail attack on a Jewish group in Boulder on Sunday, both senators not only condemned such violence but acknowledged its roots in the dangerous anti-Israel rhetoric on college campuses.

As Fetterman put it regarding these attacks, "You know, the kinds of, the rank antisemitism, it's out of control, and for me and as my friend just pointed out, this is just rampant across all the universities…"

Both senators made plain their solid support for Israel, something Fetterman was not shy about pointing to as a cause of the recent attacks leveled against his competence.

Both senators agreed on forcefully stopping Iran’s nuclear program, securing the border and sanctioning Russia to firm up President Donald Trump’s hand in negotiating against Russian President Vladimir Putin. They also both gave a thumbs up to the sale of US Steel, celebrated by Trump in the Keystone State last week.

Long story short, there was a lot of agreement on display, and while it might not be as sexy as two combatants screaming at each other, it might still be what the American people actually want.

McCormick made the very key point that "there is a lot of overlap" between the people who voted for him and Fetterman. Both men have strong ties to the steel industry, and both spoke about the need to lift up long-forgotten industrial towns.

It is not an accident that Pennsylvania has been a swing state for as long as that term has existed, with two world-famous cities, major industry, major farming and everything in between. It is a cross-section of America. Centrisism comes naturally in the commonwealth.

The two current senators harken back to Pennsylvania figures like Gov. Bob Casey Sr. one of the last loudly pro-life Democrats and Sen. Arlen Specter, who often tortured fellow Republicans before eventually leaving the party.

For now, it has only been Fetterman angering members of his own party by aligning with some positions seen as pro-Trump, McCormick has not had occasion to disagree with Trump policies, but then again, it’s not McCormick’s party in the political wilderness.

Fetterman has been a unique voice in the Democratic caucus urging calm, suggesting that freaking out like a teenage girl at a 1950s Elvis concert every time Trump opens his mouth isn’t working.

Meanwhile, Democrats have been trying to spread outrage around the media every time Trump opens his mouth about anything.

Sadly, some of this leftist outrage has been directed at Fetterman himself in supposed bombshell reports from anonymous sources about his unfitness for office. On this, the less said, the better. Fetterman’s appearance itself made it self-evident the claims are malicious smears that should never be spoken of again.

It may be lonely in the center left for Fetterman right now, but I suspect it won’t be for long. Recent polling puts the favorability of the Democratic Party at a record-low 19%. If it gets much lower, we will have to add an asterisk and "if necessary," to references to the 2028 primary.

The far-left approach, with its oligarchy tours on private jets and old 60s folk songs sung by folks in their 70s, and the constant cursing, none of it is working, it's all making things worse for the Democrats.

Progressives understand this. That is why they blame sexism for former Vice President Kamala Harris’ defeat last year, instead of her horrible candidacy and their failed policies, it is exactly why they are terrified not of Trump, but of more moderate Democrats who could kick them out of power in the party.

For the progressives, continuing the lie that men can become women is more important than winning elections; continuing the lie that Israel is committing genocide is more important than winning elections.

On issues such as these, the far left will never compromise, because to compromise is already to lose.

Both parties saw a potential future in the town hall on Monday, two Pennsylvania politicians who both listen to and understand the concerns of working Americans trying to give their kids a better life, and in this political environment, that goes a long, long way.