John Fetterman is the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania, and Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.
John Fetterman is the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania, and Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate.