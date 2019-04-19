Sean Hannity: The Russia hoax was the biggest con job in U.S. history - but equal justice is coming

For 2 1/2 years, you -- we, the American people --- have been the victims of the biggest con job in American history. Every second, every hour, every day, the Democrats, the hate-Trump media mob perpetrated a lie. Every time they said Russia, Russia, Russia, collusion, collusion, they were smearing, besmirching and slandering a duly-elected president of the United States and trying to undo an election.

The hate-Trump media spread unbelievable conspiracy theories and lies. They betrayed their audience. They don't care at all about the truth.

Just look at what they did to Covington High School student Nicholas Sandmann. They tried to destroy a 16-year-old kid with nothing but baseless lies. They didn't make one phone call to try and confirm the story. They just make it up and they bludgeon a 16-year-old kid just for wearing a MAGA hat.That's how much these people in the media, in the Democratic Party, hate Trump.

Now, there was no basic research in the case of Jussie Smollett. If the narrative works to bash Trump, use it. Don't forget the "I believers" when it came to Justice Kavanaugh, or when they set out to destroy, go back to Richard Jewell, the Duke lacrosse kids, the students at the center of the fake UVA rape case, the Cambridge police smear, the Ferguson police officer, Darren Wilson, who was guilty by the media accusation. Or the Baltimore police -- same thing, guilt by accusation.

By the way, on every one of those cases, we were right, they were wrong. And we saw it over and over again on Trump. And where are the apologies today after the release of the Mueller report? Where are the retractions? Where are the corrections? Nowhere to be found. Just the opposite. They are now doubling-down on hysteria and reckless reporting. They are now obsessed with obstruction.

If Mueller could, he and his partners and team of Democratic donors and Hillary lovers, would have found crimes. But now, with zero introspection, no self-reflection, no apology, it's just on like it never happened in the mainstream media. Let's go to the next pack of lies, the next round of breathless reporting, the next manufactured scandal to destroy Trump. It's a psychotic rage in every so-called newsroom in America, all while ignoring simultaneously what is the biggest story in their careers and lifetime because of their blind adherence to rigid left-wing loving Hillary ideology.

So, it's no shock that just as we predicted yesterday, the media mob and their echo chamber, they are back in action with one last full on hysterical freak-out over the Mueller investigation after the president was cleared of collusion.

Remember this: If the president wanted to sink the special counsel investigation, he had Article 2 authority under the Constitution. He could have personally fired Robert Mueller or anyone else for that matter. But the president did not fire Mueller or Rosenstein or Weissmann or Jeannie Rhee, or any other Clinton donors and allies investigating this sham, this campaign. The president took no action to impede the prosecution of Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn or Paul Manafort or George Papadopoulos or anyone else.

And as we stated earlier, the president engaged in an unprecedented level of cooperation with the special counsel and above all else, there was no underlying crime. None.

But now, equal justice is coming. Pay close attention because what is about to play out here in front of America in the coming days, weeks, and months. The Clinton e-mail investigation is now being probed by Sen. Lindsey Graham because the fix was in. That investigation was rigged. Criminal referrals for the Deep State operatives that tried to help to elect Hillary Clinton by giving her a pass on a crime she committed are coming from Rep. Devin Nunes.

And there will be much more. For all of you Democrats who claimed to love transparency, well, buckle up. You're about to get what you've been wishing for. And it won't paint a pretty picture, in any way, of your friends in the Deep State.

Adapted from Sean Hannity's monologue from "Hannity" on April 18, 2019.