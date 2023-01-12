SEAN HANNITY: If you take classified material seriously, don't stash secret documents in a garage

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Sean Hannity blasted President Biden for his alleged involvement in the mishandling of classified documents on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: Let's begin tonight in Wilmington, Delaware. Joe Biden's long time private residence now for more than two decades. Joe, Jill, even Hunter have called this house a home. But as it turns out, Biden's mansion also was housing numerous classified top secret documents from his time as Vice President, that he apparently stole from the Obama White House when he left in early 2017. Now, the documents were recently located in Biden's personal library, even his garage.

SEAN HANNITY: IS IT TIME FOR A MAR-A-LAGO-STYLE RAID ON JOE BIDEN'S RESIDENCES?

People that take classified material seriously, they don't stash secret documents in a garage for years. A private garage that has been accessed by, oh, one guy named Hunter Biden, and God knows who else. Now, during Joe Biden's four years as a private citizen and then during his many visits as President, we have no idea, at this time, who entered that house. There are no visitor logs, no security logs, nothing. They've been hiding that for two years from the American people since he's been President.