Sean Hannity: Radical leftist Dems want more government control over your life. Is that what you want?

As we watch the extreme radical left, it's really important that you ask yourself some questions.

Do you want the government to have more control over your daily life or less? Do you want the government to take more of your hard-earned money or less? Do you want the government to be more involved in your business or less involved? Do you want the government to have more control -- or total control -- of your health care or less? And do you believe the government has a duty to protect your borders from heroin, fentanyl traffickers, human traffickers, cartels, gangs, and the criminal elements -- not the good people that want a better life --- that come to our borders and access our country illegally?

Because now, it is perfectly clear, that the lines have been drawn. Nearly every single elected Democrat -- almost all of those who want to challenge President Trump in 2020 -- want more and more total control of your life. They don't trust you, the American people. Remember, they think we are irredeemable, deplorable, that we cling to our God, our guns, our Bibles, and religion. We are the smelly Walmart people. Now, they want control of everything.

It's actually beyond radical and extreme; it's scary. It's a failed ideology that's been tried over and over. It creates dependency.



They have made promises that never come true, have never come close to what they promise. And even worse, the people that are promising this great stuff -- keep your doctor, save money -- they really only want power for themselves.

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. and far left Sen. Ed Markey are now set to unveil what they call their so-called "Green New Deal" legislation. This bill will dictate how you heat your home, cook your meals, and even how you commute to work. By the way, we just became the number one producer of oil on the planet, surpassing Saudi Arabia and Russia. All fuel and gas, fossil fuels -- we will not have them in 10 years under this Green New Deal. That is not just socialism. That is authoritarianism.

In fact, according to previous proposals, Ocasio-Cortez wants this country to literally nationalize enormous, profitable, private industry -- kill it off completely. That means all the millions of high-paying career jobs in the oil and gas and energy sector, guess what? Gone. It will force every American to pay drastically more for all forms of expensive energy, the lifeblood of our economy.

Actually, the future humanity faces far more risks from the authoritarian far-left socialists. Look at Venezuela. Oh, they have a lot of energy, but they don't have any money or food and poverty is rampant. Let's see, Cuba -- they didn't do too well there, either. The former Soviet Union? Oh. Communist China, how is that working out?

But according to Ocasio-Cortez, if the federal government doesn't take dramatic, authoritarian action, the world is going to end in 12 years. Well, that only gives us two years of our plan. Why bother? Anyway, she actually thinks the future of humanity is at risk because of energy independence. We have more energy. We can help our allies, our friends and create millions of high-paying jobs for Americans. We've tried your way before, Ocasio-Cortez. It doesn't work.



Look at what life is like in literally any country that nationalizes private industry and imposes a strict government controls over private businesses. But that is not stopping Democratic presidential hopefuls like Elizabeth Warren from declaring that capitalism can be good, but only if the government has more control. And only if she and her fellow Democrats have a chance to impose even more rules and regulations.

A lot of people risk a lot of money to start businesses. No help necessarily. They create goods and services that people want, need, and desire, and they either buy it or they don't. That has created a standard of living that is the envy of the world, while the unimaginable in most places on this Earth.

Adapted from Sean Hannity's monologue from "Hannity" on January 31, 2019.