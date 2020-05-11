Sean Hannity: Former President Obama – The liar and hypocrite

Barack Obama is apoplectic.



The always sanctimonious former president is now upset that Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn will not likely spend time behind bars, or the rest of his life as a convicted felon.



In audio obtained by Yahoo News, Obama privately complains to members of the Obama Alumni Association that, “the fact that there is no precedent that anybody can find for someone who has been charged with perjury just getting off scot-free. That’s the kind of stuff where you begin to get worried that basic — not just institutional norms — but our basic understanding of the rule of law is at risk.”

The former president’s self-righteous, pearl-clutching statement is both blatantly dishonest and hypocritical.

In fact, Flynn was not even charged with perjury. He pled guilty to one count of making false statements to the FBI.

One of Obama’s favorite military advisers, retired Gen. James Cartwright, was also convicted of lying to the FBI about media leaks of classified information. In 2017, then-President Obama issued a full pardon for his favorite general. In other words, Gen. Cartwright got off “scot-free” in a perjury case.



Clearly, Obama doesn’t care about perjury. In his administration, lying was a perfectly acceptable means to an end.



The former president lied about the “shovel ready” jobs in his stimulus bill. He lied about premiums going down under ObamaCare. His “keep your doctor, keep your plan” shtick was named PolitiFact’s 2013 “lie of the year.” His United Nations Ambassador, Susan Rice, appeared on five different Sunday talk shows and lied about the Benghazi attack. Rampant dishonesty was a way of life under the Obama administration.

So why is the former president so concerned with the case of Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn? According to Flynn’s attorney Sidney Powell, Obama was a key figure in the plot to frame her client.

On Jan. 5, 2017, just one day, after Flynn’s dead-in-the-water “Russia collusion” case was inexplicably reopened, then-President Obama pulled both FBI Director James Comey and Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates aside to discuss Flynn. Yates testified that she was shocked to learn that Obama had intimate knowledge of Flynn’s wiretapped phone calls.

In the days and weeks to come, Comey’s FBI took unusual, aggressive and unethical measures to persecute Flynn. Yet, for some curious reason, Obama’s national security adviser, Susan Rice, sent herself a very unusual email, on the very last day of the Obama administration, writing that the president wanted all investigations done “by the book.”

Now that we know former President Obama is so deeply concerned with our “rule of law,” and doing things “by the book,” and that he knew about the contents of the call Gen. Flynn made, he owes the American people serious answers.



The real question must now be asked under oath: President Barack Obama, what did you know and when did you know it?

