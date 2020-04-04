Sean Hannity: Cuomo failed to prepare for coronavirus but keeps wrongly blaming Trump and others

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Despite the Trump administration taking bold and unprecedented action to deliver needed aid to the coronavirus-infected epicenter of New York, Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo continues to deflect blame, lash out, and blame anyone and everyone but himself for his state’s failure to properly prepare for a coming pandemic.



And frankly, it’s time for every American to know how the “all talk and no action” governor failed to deliver for the people of his state. Because while Cuomo continues to blame President Trump for a ventilator shortage in New York, a state Health Department report warned Cuomo all the way back in 2015 about this exact problem.



The Health Department report on ventilator allocation guidelines states: “Because the baseline assumption that 85% of ventilators in an acute care setting are in use during any given (non-pandemic) week, during a severe influenza pandemic, there is likely to be a projected shortfall of ventilators (-15,783) during peak week demand.”

CUOMO CRITICS HIGHLIGHT YEARS OF TAXPAYER WASTE, AMID DEEPENING CORONAVIRUS CRISIS IN NEW YORK

Where was the response from the governor? Where was the sense of urgency after such an explicit warning?



And it didn’t stop there. Because in the same report, New York state Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker wrote: “Protecting the health and well-being of New Yorkers is a core objective of the Department of Health. During flu season, we are reminded that pandemic influenza is a foreseeable threat, one that we cannot ignore,” adding that “part of the planning process is to develop guidance on how to ethically allocate limited resources (i.e., ventilators) during a severe influenza pandemic while saving the most lives.”



But unfortunately, Cuomo refused to act. And as a new report from Fox News uncovered this week, the cost to purchase the needed ventilators was only 0.4 percent of the 2015-2016 state budget.



And remember, while the federal government plays a critical role in supporting the virus response efforts at the state and local level, these key issues were the state’s responsibility.

But instead of buying life-saving ventilators, the governor wasted hundreds of millions of dollars on failed projects, like $750 million on a failed solar panel factory, $90 million on a partnership with a California light bulb company that went nowhere, and $600 million on a computer chip factory that went bust.



And it gets worse, because rather than commend the president for rewriting the rules on how we address pandemics and taking aggressive steps to save American lives – like deploying the USNS Comfort to New York Harbor and giving the state literally thousands of ventilators – Cuomo in a Saturday morning tweet actually praised the Chinese government, which has been caught peddling lies and propaganda from the start.



CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR OPINION NEWSLETTER

Frankly, New Yorkers deserve better. They deserve better than to have a governor continue to put petty politics above real solutions. Especially as Cuomo continues to put up unnecessary hurdles between patients and their doctors when it comes to providing access to potentially life-saving drugs, like hydroxychloroquine and Zithromax.



Cuomo should stop forcing New Yorkers into overcrowded hospitals to get these drugs. He should stop putting up dangerous barriers when lives are at stake.



What we have witnessed from the governor is a dereliction of duty. On Jan. 24, he said the risk to New Yorkers was low. On Feb. 7, he claimed that “catching the flu right now is a much greater risk than anything that has anything to do with coronavirus.”

The fact is, Cuomo has been wrong over and over again. And rather than admit that reality, he’s chosen to attack his political adversaries.



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

To those who criticize me, I say this: I am a New Yorker. My family lives here. There are thousands of new cases on Long Island where I live. I have friends fighting for their lives in hospitals right now. After reading the New York Health Department report from 2015 I am furious. Everything the report predicted five years ago is happening today.

But the time for real action and real accountability is now. The country’s future depends on it.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM SEAN HANNITY