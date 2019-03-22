Sean Hannity: Beto thinks border security isn't a problem. Maybe he needs to talk to Angel Moms and Dads

No countertop or table is safe in America. Why? Robert Francis "Beto" "Bozo" O'Rourke seems to force his way into every restaurant, every diner in the great state of Iowa. It appears that he's fallen in love with these elevated surfaces as he moves..



Cover your food, cover your drinks because Beto is coming to a town near you -- and apparently he is stomping all over where you actually eat. Perhaps he's just trying to spread the magical healing powers of eating dirt, which he did -- a lot of it -- after he lost to Ted Cruz and went to New Mexico. He thinks they have supernatural powers. And, by the way, he actually even brought some home for his family to eat. What a generous gift.



Now, of course, Beto's behavior on the campaign trail pales in comparison to his extreme and nutty ideas. We know that Beto is conducting all-out war against border walls. Not only is he against the president's plan for expanding the border for security, but he also wants to tear down existing border walls.

So our borders would be completely wide open. Why? Because, according to Beto, there are no problems -- none -- at our southern border.

"We do not need any walls, $30 billion, 2,000 miles long, 30 feet high. It will not be built on the international boundary line, which is the center line of the Rio Grande River," he has said on the campaign trail. "The wall will be built well into the interior of someone's ranch, someone else's farm, someone else's home. You and I will be forced to take their properties to solve a problem that we do not have."

So, all the human trafficking we've chronicled, young girls in prostitution, all the drug trafficking, violent gangs, cartels, the 300 Americans killed every week from heroin, -- 90 percent of which crosses that border -- I guess none of that seems to matter to Robert Francis O'Rourke.



And I guess Beto isn't paying attention to the Angel Moms and Dads who have lost their family members and their children from heroin overdoses. Maybe he needs a long conversation with them, because their problems crossed our southern border.

I guess none of that seems to matter to Beto. Or maybe he's just living in an alternative reality from ingesting too much dirt.

Adapted from Sean Hannity's monologue from "Hannity" on March 21, 2019.