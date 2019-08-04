Scalise and Dannenfelser: The Born-Alive Act deserves a vote – What are Pelosi, Dems so afraid of?

Every single baby born in America deserves proper medical care and attention. That’s just common sense.

Yet we continue to learn of cases — far too many — where babies are born alive during an attempted abortion, denied that crucial medical care, and left to die. Liberals in Washington aren’t just ignoring this horrific problem — Speaker Nancy Pelosi is actively preventing a House vote on protections for born-alive abortion survivors.

This is an outrage. Protecting these newborns is not only the moral and decent thing to do, but it also enjoys strong support. Among American voters, 77 percent believe that children born alive during an attempted abortion deserve medical care.

SENATOR MARSHA BLACKBURN: BORN-ALIVE ABORTION SURVIVORS PROTECTION ACT SHOULDN'T BE CONTROVERSIAL

How can Democrats try to claim they’re the party of the people when they so blatantly ignore the will of Americans on protections for newborns?

House Republicans have already made 80 different unanimous consent requests to vote on the Born-Alive Abortion Survivor Protection Act. And 80 different times, Democrats have moved to prevent us from holding a vote.

Unfortunately, Democrats are simply too extreme to support sensible, meaningful legislation anymore. Every one of the Democrats’ leading presidential candidates has recently supported the repeal of the Hyde Amendment, which bans taxpayer funding of abortions.

The Hyde Amendment is a popular provision that traditionally enjoyed bipartisan support and has saved over two million lives in the past decades. Americans who do not support abortion should not be forced to pay for abortions, and yet the Democrat candidates are pledging to funnel taxpayer dollars to abortion businesses.

This is abortion extremism, plain and simple. This is the direction Democrats are heading and it is not supported by the majority of Americans.

For evidence of how extreme Democrats have become, look no further than Congress. Earlier this year, Missouri Republican Rep. Ann Wagner, reintroduced the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, a simple bill that ensures a baby born alive during an abortion is given the same medical care as any other baby born at a similar age.

The Born-Alive Act is exactly the kind of good policy Congress should enact: it is narrow in scope, addresses a real problem, and saves lives.

Just this year, House Republicans have already made 80 different unanimous consent requests to vote on the Born-Alive Abortion Survivor Protection Act. And 80 different times, Democrats have moved to prevent us from holding a vote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

We also filed a discharge petition to force a vote on the Born-Alive Act. The discharge petition only needs a simple majority of signatures. Yet, while all 197 Republicans signed the petition, only three Democrats were willing to do so. Is it really possible that only three Democrats in the House believe babies born alive during an abortion deserve medical care? As grim as it sounds, that’s the reality we face.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As of Monday, Aug. 5, Republicans have spent six months — day in and day out — fighting for these newborns and pressing for a vote on Ann Wagner’s Born-Alive Act. While Republicans and Democrats both support protections for preexisting conditions, it seems mostly Republicans have the common sense, decency, and courage to support protections for all babies born alive outside the womb.

What is Speaker Pelosi afraid of? These life-saving protections are widely supported by Republican, Democrat, and independent voters alike. House Democrats must stand up against special interests in the abortion industry and finally bring the Born-Alive Act to the floor for a vote.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE BY REP. STEVE SCALISE

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE BY MARJORIE DANNENFELSER