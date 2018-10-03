Marjorie Dannenfelser

Why Carly Fiorina's bold Pro-Life challenge is the essence of leadership
In an electrifying moment during the Republican presidential debate at the Reagan Ranch last month, Carly Fiorina dared President Obama, Hillary Clinton, and all Americans to watch a video in which Holly O’Donnell, a medical technician who worked at a Planned Parenthood facility in California, describes how she cut through the face of a fully formed baby boy that had just been aborted (and whose heart could still be made to beat) in order to harvest his brain for medical research.
Americans Don't Want Government-Funded Abortions In Health Reform
If the president’s plan goes forward, checks will be written to abortionists and to health insurers covering abortions. Those checks will draw funds from one place: the treasury of the United States of America. Yet over half of Americans (women included) say it is wrong for the government to pay for abortions.