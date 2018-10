Marjorie Dannenfelser is the president and an original organizer of the Susan B. Anthony List (SBA List), a national pro-life group dedicated to pursuing policies and electing candidates to reduce and ultimately end abortion. Under Marjorie’s leadership, the SBA List has grown to more than 365,000 members nationwide. Since its founding, the SBA List has helped elect more than 100 pro-life candidates to the U.S. House of Representatives, 19 to the U.S. Senate, and 16 to other statewide offices across the country.