Rooftop Revelations: Supporters across the world send good wishes the pastor's way on his birthday

Today is a special day of sorts. Today marks the 50th day that Pastor Corey Brooks has spent on the rooftop to reduce violence by building a community center that will increase the equality of opportunity for those living on the South Side of Chicago. Today is also the pastor's birthday. In honor of this day, Terrell Allen put together the below video, featuring people from all over the world sending good wishes the pastor's way. Please give it a view.

Eli Steele is a documentary filmmaker and writer. His latest film is "What Killed Michael Brown?" Twitter: @Hebro_Steele.

Camera by Terrell Allen.