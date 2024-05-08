Ronald Reagan's lessons, DEI in the control tower, and more from Fox News Opinion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

HANNITY – Fox News host says Stormy Daniels took the stand to embarrass former President Trump. Continue reading…

HUGH HEWITT – How to decide between Biden and Trump? Continue reading…

PASSENGERS BEWARE – Here's how DEI in the control tower threatens airline safety. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – The legacy media is less trusted than week-old tuna salad. Continue reading…

WHAT WOULD THE GIPPER DO? – Ronald Reagan's lessons for today's campus crisis. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor highlights the difficulties President Biden had while awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom to various allies. Continue watching…

FAUX FEMINISTS – I was called an icon of feminism but many of them forgot women’s rights. Continue reading…

HOW TO HEAL – The one fear preventing some women from having children. Continue reading…

SPIRITUALITY ON THE COUCH – Faith and religion promote strong mental health so why, pray tell, do atheists run the industry? Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…